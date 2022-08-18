Check out 5 habits that harm the health of the penis

According to the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU), about one in five men suffer from erectile dysfunction at some point in life. The condition is marked by difficulty in maintaining a erection enough for sexual intercourse.

The causes can be several, but the most recurrent is the association with comorbidities such as high blood pressure and diabetes. Also according to the SBU, approximately 50% of men with diabetes have some degree of erectile dysfunction.

Other issues, however, also have a significant impact on the framework, such as the depression and anxiety. The urologist Daniel Galante points out that the best prevention it is precisely to avoid the main causes.

“The patient must take care of their health, treating chronic diseases and psychological problems”, he explains. Check below five habits that can have negative impacts on penis health.

Smoke

the habit of smoke cigarettes is associated with numerous health problems, such as several types of cancer and cardiovascular problems. The latter, according to Galante, are the main causes of erectile dysfunction.

In addition, the smoking increases the risk of other worrisome health conditions such as heart attack, stroke and diabetes.

be sedentary



The urologist emphasizes that patients who sleep poorly, sedentary or obese tend to be more likely to have erectile dysfunction.

For this reason, it is important to follow not only a good nutritionbut associating the habit with the practice of physical exercises regular to maintain erection potency.

have a bad diet

The habit of eating poorly can have serious health consequences. meals with low nutritional value can cause diabetes, cardiovascular problems and high cholesterol, for example.

In addition, eating habits filled by the presence of ultra-processed foods can lead to obesity, associated with erectile dysfunction.

Sleep badly

There are several consequences of sleepless nights to health. In the long term, the situation can increase the risk for the development of metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.

In addition, the habit has immediate impacts on mental health, such as discouragement and bad moodpsychological conditions associated with dysfunction.

Not taking care of mental health

frames of depression, anxiety and high levels of stress can lead men to have an even greater chance of developing erectile dysfunction.

“As with chronic diseases, the patient needs adequate treatment if he presents these problems”, argues Galante.

* With information from metropolises