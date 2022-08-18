check prices in today’s market

The physical market for live cattle resumed operations with prices from stable to lower this Wednesday (17).

According to the analyst Harvests & Market Fernando Henrique Iglesias, the business environment once again suggests continuity short-term downward movementin line with the quite comfortable position of the slaughter scales at the moment.

“The incidence of term animals is another factor that keeps the industry’s programming in a position of great comfort. The expectation is that the refrigerators keep testing the market in the short term, with purchase attempts below the average reference, comments the consultant. In order for the prices of live cattle to rise, it is necessary to shorten the slaughter schedules and reduce the meat stocks of the slaughterhouses”, says Iglesias.