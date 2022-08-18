check prices in today’s market

The physical market for live cattle resumed operations with prices from stable to lower this Wednesday (17).
According to the analyst Harvests & Market Fernando Henrique Iglesias, the business environment once again suggests continuity short-term downward movementin line with the quite comfortable position of the slaughter scales at the moment.
“The incidence of term animals is another factor that keeps the industry’s programming in a position of great comfort. The expectation is that the refrigerators keep testing the market in the short term, with purchase attempts below the average reference, comments the consultant. In order for the prices of live cattle to rise, it is necessary to shorten the slaughter schedules and reduce the meat stocks of the slaughterhouses”, says Iglesias.
Thus, in São Paulo (SP), the reference for the arroba of the ox had another drop and the arroba had a price of BRL 297. In Dourados (MS), prices remain at BRL 279.
At the same time, in Cuiabá (MT) the arroba of fattened cattle fell, remaining in BRL 272. Simultaneously, in Uberaba (MG), prices set in BRL 280.
In Goiânia (GO), beef prices stabilized at BRL 275 the at sign
Boi: wholesale market
The wholesale market for live cattle returns to present fall of quotations during the day, as a result of the slow replacement between wholesale and retail during the second half of the month.
According to Iglesias, the meatpackers still have comfortable stocks at the moment. The expectation is that by the turn of the month the downward bias extends.
The forequarter of the ox fell, being quoted in BRL 16.70as well as the needle tip also fell and became quoted at BRL 16.60.
Finally, the hindquarter of the ox was quoted in BRL 21.65 per kilo.