Check the results of Mega-Sena's 2511 contest; prize is BRL 3.1 million

posted on 08/17/2022 20:00 / updated on 08/17/2022 20:37

On Wednesday night (8/17), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: Quina’s 5926 contests; Lotofácil’s 2601; the 2511 of the Mega-Seine; the 2353 of Lotomania and the 284 of Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • MEGA-SENA | WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17
  • QUINE | WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17
  • SUPER SEVEN | WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17
  • LOTOMANIA | WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17
  • LOTOFÁCIL | WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17
Mega Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$ 3.1 million, had the following dozens drawn: 04-10-15-39-41-49.

The number of Mega-Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 11 million, had the following numbers drawn: 06-19-20-26-34.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 200 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: two
Column 2: 6
Column 3: 9
Column 4: 5
Column 5: 0
Column 6: 9
Column 7: 9

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 4 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 00-08-09-11-16-18-20-26-34-35-43-47-53-61-66-71-75-80-97-98.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-03-04-05-06-07-13-15-16-17-20-21-22-23-24.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Watch the broadcast:

