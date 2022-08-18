Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2511 contest; prize is BRL 3.1 million

posted on 08/17/2022 20:00 / updated on 08/17/2022 20:37



(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On Wednesday night (8/17), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: Quina’s 5926 contests; Lotofácil’s 2601; the 2511 of the Mega-Seine; the 2353 of Lotomania and the 284 of Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.





















Mega Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$ 3.1 million, had the following dozens drawn: 04-10-15-39-41-49.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 11 million, had the following numbers drawn: 06-19-20-26-34.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 200 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: two

Column 2: 6

Column 3: 9

Column 4: 5

Column 5: 0

Column 6: 9

Column 7: 9

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 4 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 00-08-09-11-16-18-20-26-34-35-43-47-53-61-66-71-75-80-97-98.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-03-04-05-06-07-13-15-16-17-20-21-22-23-24.

