Chico Pinheiro will present Lula’s rally this Thursday (18/8) – Politica

Chico Pinheiro participates in the reading of the Letter for Democracy. (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The rally by former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), this Thursday (8/18), at Praça da Estao, in Belo Horizonte, will count with the presence of journalist Chico Pinheiro, who will be in charge of presenting the event. In this way, Pinheiro officially becomes part of Lula’s campaign.

“It’s time for civilization to overcome barbarism”, stated the journalist Mónica Bergamo column.

The last time he actively participated in a political campaign was in the 1980s, when his father ran for councilor in the capital of Minas Gerais.

A member of Globo’s staff for 32 years, Chico Pinheiro left the company in April.

“The right is crazy”

In 2018, after the arrest of former President Lula, audios of Chico Pinheiro were leaked criticizing the decision of the Justice and asking for “calm and wisdom” to the PT. The comments had been made to a group of employees of TV Globo.

“They performed the fetish. Their fetish was Lula in jail. It wasn’t done the way they wanted, but Lula was. What now? What are you going to do now? What’s the next step? and wisdom, divine inspiration to keep quiet,” he said. “The right is crazy. The coxinhas are lost.”

Later, he said, in an interview, that, despite the fear, there was no reprimand from the company’s management, who only asked him to be more careful because “he doesn’t only speak for you, but also for the broadcaster”.

The directors sent a recommendation that journalists not express themselves politically, including on social networks, as this could affect the editorial line and positions of the company.