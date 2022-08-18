China tries to ‘sow rain’ to alleviate extreme drought

Chinese officials are trying to induce rain in parts of central and southwestern China amid a severe drought and record heat wave.

The Yangtze River, Asia’s longest waterway, is now at record levels. In some parts, there were less than half of the usual rains.

Hydroelectric reservoirs are currently halved, officials say.

At the same time, an increase in demand for air conditioning has put energy companies under extreme pressure. The two-month heat wave is the longest on record in China, according to the National Climate Center.

The provinces around the Yangtze River, hit by drought, resorted to cloud sowing operations to combat the lack of rain, with Hubei and several other provinces launching ‘rockets’ carrying chemicals to the sky, according to local media.

But the lack of cloud cover has stalled efforts in some areas seeking to do the same operation.

People swim at the intersection of the Han and Yangtze Rivers during the heat wave in Wuhan, Hubei Province, Aug.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Sichuan and neighboring provinces exceeded 40 ° C.

In this context, the government’s offices in Sichuan were asked to maintain air conditioning levels in not less than 26 ° C, according to the newspaper Sichuan Daily, quoted by the Reuters news agency. Workers were also advised to use stairs instead of elevators whenever possible.

Millions of residents were also hit by blackouts in the province. In the city of Dazhou, where about 5.4 million people live, the blackouts last up to three hours, local media said.

The reports are that province factories have been forced to cut production or interrupt work as part of emergency measures to redirect power supply to homes.

