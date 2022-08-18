Churches, temples and terreiros: what you can and cannot do in the 2022 election campaign | Elections 2022

The presidential campaigns of the two leaders of the voting intention polls, Lula (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), put the religious vote on their radar, especially that of the evangelical public. O g1 bring what the law says you can and can’t be done within religious spaces during the 2022 election.

According to the electoral law, churches, temples, terreiros and other religious spaces are classified as “goods for common use”. Included in this list are places where the general population has access, such as cinemas, stores, stadiums and markets – in addition to spaces for propagating the faith.

IT IS Prohibited advertising of any kind, be it the exhibition of signs, banners, easels, paintings or graffiti – positive propaganda. The same goes for attacks on other candidates – the so-called negative campaign. Doing some kind of advertising can generate fine from BRL 2 thousand to BRL 8 thousand.

Even with the ban, the law – and its application in practice – leaves open how the specific action of a religious leader with the faithful will be seen.

It’s hard to draw a line as to where you can advertise and where you can’t. The speech is by Henrique Neves, former minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and currently electoral lawyer.

“Personal manifestations, whether from the clergy or whoever conducts the ceremony, saying ‘I would like to vote, I will vote’, this is tolerable. No matter the religion. What you cannot do is transform a religious ceremony into an act of electoral propaganda, a mass in a rally”, he says.

The former minister says that churches are considered legal entities – as if they were a company, in practice. By law, no candidate can be financed by companies. Thus, a possible gain within churches, temples or terreiros would be considered an abuse of economic power committed by the campaign.

Religious environments, such as Umbanda centers, must comply with electoral legislation

Attorney Alberto Rollo, a specialist in electoral law for 30 years, says he suggests that his clients distribute materials in front of religious spaces, on the sidewalk, not inside them. Which would not constitute an infraction of the electoral law, in his opinion.

“You cannot distribute material internally and the religious cannot ask for a vote. You can say that you like Lula because he is bearded, that you like Bolsonaro because he is I don’t know what. vote, no”, he says.

Rollo says that the penalties are usually a fine, but it can become a crime with a harsher penalty depending on what is said. “If it’s a serious offense, calling the candidate a thief is a more serious crime. You can’t say that Lula is a thief, legally it’s wrong because the convictions were overturned. If you say ‘Lula is a thief’, that’s a serious offense and crime, enters the line of slander and defamation”, he says.

Decisions in the Electoral Court

In consultation with previous decisions made on the Electoral Justice website, there is no example of candidacies being canceled due to electoral crimes committed in churches. The action would constitute abuse of economic power, as cases are dealt with in the TSE.

O g1 contacted the Court’s press office to find out if there is any case of cassation outside the public consultation and awaits a response.

However, there are decisions available, such as a case that occurred in 2016 in the city of Diadema (SP). A candidate for Mayor had his name and campaign number released by a pastor in three services, held on different days and times. He declared to those present that the politician would have the support of the religious institution.

There was punishment of the 1st instance within the abuse of economic power, which the higher instance reviewed. The Superior Electoral Court unanimously considered that there was no seriousness in the conduct of the candidate and his deputy capable of the case being seen as an abuse of power.

Faithful reads the bible during the Evangelical Day Holiday, celebrated in Alagoas

The same happened in 2018, when in a service in Macapá (AP) the pastor said, alongside two candidates, that: “We, as Christians, have to vote with ideology. Amen! Someone who will defend our Christian concepts (…) and here are men and women of God for that, amen?!”.

For the TSE, there was no “imbalance in the electoral dispute or evident potential damage to the fairness of the election” and did not consider the case as an abuse of economic power.

However, the same TSE usually maintains economic punishments for cases of propaganda inside churches, temples and terreiros. In 2018, a candidate had her name mentioned in cult as nominated to run for state representative.