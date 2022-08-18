Claro launches new mobile and broadband plans with ICMS transfer

With the aim of bringing the best mobile speed experience to Brazilian consumers, Claro is launching a new portfolio of postpaid plans with a greater amount of data for navigation on the operator’s new 5G+, in addition to access to the Extraplay service, a franchise dedicated to Claro tv+ and the main streaming services on the market, such as Netflix, HBO Max, Globoplay and Disney+.

According to the operator, the new postpaid plans have as one of the main novelties the more robust internet franchise.

“This is an even greater offer of internet for customers who are increasingly digitized and who tend to consume more data every day, especially with the new possibilities that the future will bring through Claro’s 5G+. Larger franchises diversify users’ connection opportunities and are ideal for fast browsing, high definition video streaming, online gaming, all on Claro’s 5G network, the fastest in Brazil”, explains Fábio Nahoum, Director of Claro’s Products and Value Proposition.

Another differential is unlimited access to TikTok, in addition to access to other social platforms without discounting the franchise of the plans, such as Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter.

Claro is also bringing more news by launching International Plans with Americas Passport included – allowing customers to use the package abroad as if they were in Brazil. In addition, it is also possible to expand the benefit to dependents, where the whole family can use their Claro lines in 18 countries in the Americas, without any additional worries or expenses.

Claro’s new Post-Paid plans already have the application of reduced ICMS, which directly impacts consumer prices. More benefits for an even better price.

The Control plans also have reduced values ​​due to the lower ICMS, making them more attractive. Another novelty is the launch of the new plan with unlimited TikTok, being the first on the market to offer a benefit like this, in addition to providing access to social platforms without discounting the plan’s franchise.

Check postpaid plans:

Clear Post 50GB : 25GB of free internet + 25GB of Extraplay to use on Claro tv+ and main streams, unlimited social networks and Americas Passport for the holder, for R$99.90

: 25GB of free internet + 25GB of Extraplay to use on Claro tv+ and main streams, unlimited social networks and Americas Passport for the holder, for R$99.90 Clear Post 100GB : 50GB of free internet + 50GB of Extraplay to use on Claro tv+ and main streams, unlimited social networks and Americas Passport for the holder and dependents, for R$149.90. In portability, the client still takes +10GB.

: 50GB of free internet + 50GB of Extraplay to use on Claro tv+ and main streams, unlimited social networks and Americas Passport for the holder and dependents, for R$149.90. In portability, the client still takes +10GB. Clear Post 200GB : 100GB of free internet + 100GB of Extraplay to use on Claro tv+ and main streams, unlimited social networks and Americas Passport for the holder and dependents, for R$199.90. In portability, the client still takes +10GB.

: 100GB of free internet + 100GB of Extraplay to use on Claro tv+ and main streams, unlimited social networks and Americas Passport for the holder and dependents, for R$199.90. In portability, the client still takes +10GB. Clear Post 400GB: 200GB of free internet + 200GB of Extraplay to use on Claro tv+ and main streams, unlimited social networks and Americas Passport for the holder and dependents, for R$299.90. In portability, the client still takes +10GB.

Control Plans

Claro Control 15GB (8GB + 7GB in portability) with unlimited Whatsapp and Waze and for R$44.90.

(8GB + 7GB in portability) with unlimited Whatsapp and Waze and for R$44.90. Claro Control 20GB (10GB + 10GB in portability) with Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, in addition to Waze, unlimited, for R$54.90.

(10GB + 10GB in portability) with Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, in addition to Waze, unlimited, for R$54.90. Claro Control 20GB with TikTok (10GB + 10GB in portability) with Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, in addition to Waze, unlimited, for R$74.90.

Broadband at affordable prices

Also with the transfer of ICMS reduction, Claro launches new values ​​for broadband services. In the Combo Multi+, the customer starts paying R$94.90 for 350 Mega; and R$109.90 for 500 Mega. And you can still count on a differential: the Wi-Fi Mesh, with two extenders for R$20/month.

The operator is also launching a new promotion: Broadband with 350 Mega and HBO Max subscription included, for R$ 94.90/month for 3 months, that is, without additional cost. After this period, the price goes to R$114.90.