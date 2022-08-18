Coenzyme Q10: where does it come from and what is it for?

*This text was written based on scientific articles, information from health agencies and authorities, hospitals and health experts. For better guidance on the consumption of any substance, consult a doctor or nutritionist.

THE coenzyme Q10 It is a substance naturally present in our body. In Brazil, it is sold as a food supplement and can be prescribed by doctors in some specific cases.

Called ubiquinone, this molecule supports the function of enzymes involved in the process of cellular respiration and is recommended for a range of ailments. Know what is myth and what is true about this substance.

What is coenzyme Q10?

Coenzyme Q10 is sold as a food supplement in BrazilSource: Shutterstock

Found in all animals and many bacteria, the coenzyme Q10 is involved with the process of cellular respiration, in which energy is produced for the body to function. It is present in all our cells, especially those of the heart, liver, kidney and pancreas. In most people, the body is able to produce enough of it.

Despite this, it is also obtained through food, especially in the consumption of meat and seafood. Evidence shows that the deficit of the substance is capable of leading to vascular and brain problems.

There are two cases in which the patient must look for external sources of the substance: excessive expenditure of the nutrient by the body or deficiency of the molecule. The first case can be caused by certain health problems.

Ubiquinone is only indicated for people with a deficiency of the substance.Source: Shutterstock

The second occurs as a consequence of genetic conditions. There are more than 10 genes that regulate the biosynthesis of ubiquinone in the body, and changes in them can lead to adverse health conditions that require dietary supplementation.

That’s why there are supplements of this substance. Usually the consumption of çQ10 enzyme does not lead to any side effects. In a few cases, gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea or vomiting are observed.

Can Coenzyme Q10 be used for other diseases?

It is common to hear that ubiquinone also has the ability to improve the symptoms of patients with conditions such as heart failure, high blood pressure, gum disease, Parkinson’s disease, blood infections, muscle diseases, and infection. HIV.

So far, however, none of these uses has been confirmed by scientific evidence and not even approved by public regulatory bodies for health products, such as the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) or the Food and Drug Administration in the United States.

In laboratories around the world, many research results show that the çQ10 enzyme It is a promising substance primarily for improving cardiovascular health and fertility problems.

Some foods are natural sources of Q10Source: Shutterstock

These therapeutic effects are related to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capacity of the molecule. More recent studies have shown that it has the potential to improve patient health in several conditions:

Cardiovascular diseases caused by diabetes: use led to a decrease in adverse events;

caused by diabetes: use led to a decrease in adverse events; Fertility : reduces the oxidation of gametes;

: reduces the oxidation of gametes; muscle health and physical conditioning : improves energy availability and cellular respiratory efficiency;

and : improves energy availability and cellular respiratory efficiency; Atrophy of multiple systems: the ç Q10 enzyme it is a biomarker that can help in the identification of the disease;

of multiple systems: the it is a biomarker that can help in the identification of the disease; immune disorders : promotes reduction of inflammatory substances and improves cellular health;

: promotes reduction of inflammatory substances and improves cellular health; neuropathies : promotes the protection of neurons;

: promotes the protection of neurons; damage by ultraviolet radiation : accelerates skin recovery;

: accelerates skin recovery; Cardiac insufficiency : improves patient recovery;

: improves patient recovery; Insulin resistance: helps to promote the body’s sensitization to the substance through the elimination of oxidants from the mitochondria;

fibromyalgia : relieves pain;

: relieves pain; hypercholesterolemia familiar and atherosclerosis: improves the conditions of patients.

The benefits of çQ10 enzyme there are many, and the substance has few side effects for its use, which makes it a perfect candidate for new treatments. Despite this, this supplement is not used as a medication for any of these cases.

This is because the bioavailability of the substance is very low. This means that when consumed, the intestine absorbs ubiquinone gradually. This absorption rate is so low that it has no effect on the body.

Therefore, despite promoting all the effects listed above in laboratory research, the çQ10 enzyme may not be effective in real cases. But scientific research continues, and as technology advances we may find new ways to improve this powerful medicine.

THE Coenzyme Q10 it is a naturally occurring substance: it is present in all of our cells. Still, some people can suffer from their deficit, due to certain health conditions.

Scientific studies show that this molecule can be even more useful and used in other clinical cases. Our ability to absorb it is still an obstacle for these applications, but it should be resolved soon with scientific advancement.