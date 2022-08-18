Cold front causes snow and rain in the South and a drop in temperature in the Southeast: minimum in SP goes to 7°C this week | Environment

A cold wave coming from Argentina will bring temperatures down from Thursday (18). The South and Southeast regions will be the most affected, with heavy rains and strong winds. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), low temperatures will prevail in much of the south-central part of the country.

Climatempo warns that, specifically in São Paulo, it is possible to record the lowest temperature record of the year. So far, the coldest day of the year in the capital of São Paulo was on May 18, with a minimum of 7°C and a maximum that did not exceed 12.9°C. (read below how the forecast will be in other parts of the country).

In the current cold front, Friday (19) will have a temperature decline throughout the day.

“The city of São Paulo will start Friday with 15°C and the temperature only drops until it reaches 9°C at night”, informs Climatempo. For Inmet, it is possible that the thermometers reach 7ºC on Friday in the capital of São Paulo.

The cold front advances through the states of Paraná, São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul, reaching the center of Mato Grosso and the southern portion of the states of Rondônia, Goiás and Minas Gerais, causing heavy rains and gusts of wind. In these locations, the forecast also indicates a drop in temperature (between 8°C and 12°C) and low thermal sensation.

Between Thursday and Friday, there is forecast of accumulated rain in much of Mato Grosso do Sul and west of São Paulo, which may exceed 30 mm. According to Climatempo, thunderstorms, gusts of wind and intense cold are expected throughout the weekend.

The cold should continue over the weekend: still according to Inmet, on Sunday (21) the cold air begins to lose strength, but part of the south of the country continues with forecast of frost.

See the weather forecast below:

There is no forecast of rain, with dry air prevailing in much of the region. However, there may be low accumulated rainfall in isolated points on the coast of São Paulo.

See the predicted temperatures in the capitals for the next few days, according to Inmet:

Belo Horizonte : min. 15°C/max. 30°C this Wednesday (17); min. 15°C/max. 29°C on Thursday (18); min. 14°C/max. 28°C on Friday (19).

: min. 15°C/max. 30°C this Wednesday (17); min. 15°C/max. 29°C on Thursday (18); min. 14°C/max. 28°C on Friday (19). Rio de Janeiro : min. 17°C/max. 35°C this Wednesday (17); min. 15°C/max. 34°C on Thursday (18); min. 14°C/max. 22°C on Friday (19).

: min. 17°C/max. 35°C this Wednesday (17); min. 15°C/max. 34°C on Thursday (18); min. 14°C/max. 22°C on Friday (19). Sao Paulo : min. 15°C/max. 26°C this Wednesday (17); min. 17°C/max. 29°C on Thursday (18); min. 7°C/max. 14°C on Friday (19).

: min. 15°C/max. 26°C this Wednesday (17); min. 17°C/max. 29°C on Thursday (18); min. 7°C/max. 14°C on Friday (19). Victory: min. 19°C/max. 30°C this Wednesday (17); min. 18°C/max. 30°C on Thursday (18); min. 18°C/max. 29°C on Friday (19).

Rain accumulations are expected in most of Rio Grande do Sul and in areas of eastern Santa Catarina and Paraná, with accumulations that may exceed 30 mm in the extreme south of Rio Grande do Sul. In other areas rains are not expected.

From Thursday to Friday (19), there is still the possibility of snow between the mountains of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, especially in the southern plateau of Santa Catarina and in Aparados da Serra (RS). On Friday, frosts will occur in much of Rio Grande do Sul, southern Mato Grosso do Sul and central and western Santa Catarina, as well as Paraná.

Curitiba : min. 13°C/max. 18°C this Wednesday (17); min. 11°C/max. 17°C on Thursday (18); min. 2°C/max. 11°C on Friday (19).

: min. 13°C/max. 18°C this Wednesday (17); min. 11°C/max. 17°C on Thursday (18); min. 2°C/max. 11°C on Friday (19). Florianopolis : min. 15°C/max. 20°C this Wednesday (17); min. 12°C/max. 21°C on Thursday (18); min. 8°C/max. 14°C on Friday (19).

: min. 15°C/max. 20°C this Wednesday (17); min. 12°C/max. 21°C on Thursday (18); min. 8°C/max. 14°C on Friday (19). Porto Alegre: min. 12°C/max. 23°C this Wednesday (17); min. 8°C/max. 18°C on Thursday (18); min. 4°C/max. 13°C on Friday (19).

Although there is no forecast of rain, precipitation in isolated points is expected in the north of Espírito Santo, according to data from Inmet.

Brasilia : min. 14°C/max. 30°C this Wednesday (17); min. 14°C/max. 30°C on Thursday (18); min. 13°C/max. 28°C on Friday (19).

: min. 14°C/max. 30°C this Wednesday (17); min. 14°C/max. 30°C on Thursday (18); min. 13°C/max. 28°C on Friday (19). Large field : min. 20°C/max. 29°C this Wednesday (17); min. 13°C/max. 23°C on Thursday (18); min. 7°C/max. 17°C on Friday (19).

: min. 20°C/max. 29°C this Wednesday (17); min. 13°C/max. 23°C on Thursday (18); min. 7°C/max. 17°C on Friday (19). cuiabá : min. min. 25°C/max. 37°C this Wednesday (17); min. 26°C/max. 35°C on Thursday (18); min. 15°C/max. 25°C on Friday (19).

: min. min. 25°C/max. 37°C this Wednesday (17); min. 26°C/max. 35°C on Thursday (18); min. 15°C/max. 25°C on Friday (19). goiânia: min. 16°C/max. 35°C this Wednesday (17); min. 15°C/max. 34°C on Thursday (18); min. 15°C/max. 29°C on Friday (19).

In the extreme north of Roraima and northwest of Pará, rainfall accumulations greater than 50 mm are forecast. In other areas, the predicted rainfall accumulation should not exceed 40 mm. The exception is the states of Tocantins, east of Rondônia and south-central Pará, where there is no forecast of rain.

Bethlehem : min. 24°C/max. 33°C this Wednesday (17); min. 23°C/max. 34°C on Thursday (18); min. 23°C/max. 34°C on Friday (19).

: min. 24°C/max. 33°C this Wednesday (17); min. 23°C/max. 34°C on Thursday (18); min. 23°C/max. 34°C on Friday (19). Good view : min. 23°C/max. 33°C this Wednesday (17); min. 23°C/max. 34°C on Thursday (18); min. 23°C/max. 34°C on Friday (19).

: min. 23°C/max. 33°C this Wednesday (17); min. 23°C/max. 34°C on Thursday (18); min. 23°C/max. 34°C on Friday (19). Macapá : min. 24°C/max. 33°C this Wednesday (17); min. 24°C/max. 33°C on Thursday (18); min. 24°C/max. 33°C on Friday (19).

: min. 24°C/max. 33°C this Wednesday (17); min. 24°C/max. 33°C on Thursday (18); min. 24°C/max. 33°C on Friday (19). manaus : min. 24°C/max. 34°C this Wednesday (17); min. 25°C/max. 35°C on Thursday (18); min. 25°C/max. 35°C on Friday (19).

: min. 24°C/max. 34°C this Wednesday (17); min. 25°C/max. 35°C on Thursday (18); min. 25°C/max. 35°C on Friday (19). palms : min. 19°C/max. 37°C this Wednesday (17); min. 20°C/max. 36°C on Thursday (18); min. 23°C/max. 37°C on Friday (19).

: min. 19°C/max. 37°C this Wednesday (17); min. 20°C/max. 36°C on Thursday (18); min. 23°C/max. 37°C on Friday (19). Porto Velho: min. 22°C/max. 35°C this Wednesday (17); min. 24°C/max. 34°C on Thursday (18); min. 22°C/max. 28°C on Friday (19).

min. 22°C/max. 35°C this Wednesday (17); min. 24°C/max. 34°C on Thursday (18); min. 22°C/max. 28°C on Friday (19). White River: min. 19°C/max. 35°C this Wednesday (17); min. 20°C/max. 34°C on Thursday (18); min. 20°C/max. 32°C on Friday (19).

The largest predicted rainfall accumulations will be concentrated on the east coast of the region and in areas of the north of Maranhão, and may exceed 40 mm in areas of the coast of Bahia. Rain is not expected in other areas.