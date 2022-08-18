Consultation of the values ​​of BEm Caminhoneiro is already released in Caixa Tem

The Caixa Econômica Federal released the consultation to the Well Trucker, whose payments started last Tuesday, August 9, adding the first two installments, in the amount of R$ 1,000.00 each. Payment will be made through the box hasthe same application where the query is made available.

Drivers who are registered with the National Land Transport Agency can now carry out these checks and confirm their inclusion in the benefit to receive the aid, together with the verification of the value of the installments.

In short, to check the values, you need to enter the Caixa Tem app and choose the “Extract” option. Those who are already able to receive the amounts will be able to find as a future release the amount of R$ 2,000, which refers to the months of July and August.

As we said earlier, the benefit amount will be deposited in the digital account that is opened by Caixa. When this amount falls into the account, the recipient will be able to make its movements either to an account at another bank, to pay bills, purchases, transfers with PIX or even generate a code to be able to withdraw the amount.

However, these operations will be limited. For example, in transfers to another account, even if it is for the same CPF, the limit will be R$ 600.00 for each operation. When using the PIX tool for payments or to withdraw money, it will not be limited to the amount of R$ 600.00, but it is worth remembering that the PIX to withdraw the amount will oblige the person to go to an ATM or some other correspondent of Caixa Econômica. Federal. Amounts that are not moved within three months from the deposit date will return to the Union.

Check the payment dates for the BEm Caminhoneiro installments: