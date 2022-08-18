Copilot who jumped out of plane was ‘upset’ for having damaged his landing gear

A copilot who jumped out of a plane late last month was “visibly upset” with a mid-flight emergency, US officials said.

Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was second in command of a Spanish-built CASA CN-212 Aviocar twin-engine aircraft in North Carolina (USA) on July 29.

He and the unidentified pilot were transporting paratroopers when the aircraft descended sharply, with its landing gear hitting a runway and becoming damagedaccording to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Crooks communicated with air traffic controllers to divert to another airport for an emergency landing, but about 20 minutes later he appeared to be “unstable”, according to a report by an ABC affiliate.

Plane makes emergency procedure in North Carolina after landing gear problem Photo: Reproduction / WRAL

The report, released on Tuesday (16/8), states how Crooks “was visibly upset by the crash landing” and stopped communicating with air traffic controllers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

He then opened the side window of the cockpit. The pilot in command told investigators that Crooks “may have been sick”indicating that it needed air.

The report said that, at this time, Crooks “got up from his seat, took off his headset, apologized and departed the plane through the rear ramp door”.

The aircraft was about 45 kilometers from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and Crooks I didn’t have a parachute. The co-pilot’s body was found hours later.