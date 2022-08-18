Corinthians is scheduled to take Atlético-GO; see the team

Abhishek Pratap 15 seconds ago News Comments Off on Corinthians is scheduled to take Atlético-GO; see the team 0 Views

Corinthians is scheduled to face Atlético-GO, tonight (17), for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Coach Vítor Pereira chose to keep Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto together in attack. The ball rolls at Neo Química Arena from 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). You can follow everything in the game on the UOL Scoreboard.

Alvinegro goes to the field with: Cássio; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Adson, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

It is a more experienced team compared to the one that started the classic against Palmeiras, on Saturday (13). Only in the defense there are three changes, and the only one kept is Balbuena — Gil returns to the team because Bruno Méndez has already played in the Copa do Brasil for Inter. From the middle to the front, only one change: Adson in the spot for Gustavo Mosquito.

Another novelty goes by the name of Mateus Vital, who for the first time since he returned from a loan was listed and is in the reserve bank — as well as Cantillo, who was doubtful.

On the other hand, side Rafael Ramos and midfielder Maycon are injured and are missing Vítor Pereira’s team.

Atlético-GO comes to the field with: Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, Lucas Gazal and Jefferson; Baralhas, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Wellington Rato, Léo Pereira and Luiz Fernando.

In the search for classification, Corinthians needs to reverse today the 2-0 suffered in the first leg against Goiás. A simple victory won’t do; by two goals difference, it takes the decision to penalties, and by three or more, it still resolves in normal time.

Whoever qualifies, takes on Fluminense or Fortaleza in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

PF sees evidence that Bolsonaro committed a crime by associating Covid-19 vaccine with AIDS

Report concludes that the Chief Executive encouraged the population not to adopt sanitary standards; The …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved