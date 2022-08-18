Corinthians performances: Yuri Alberto decides with three goals; Renato and Róger call the game | Corinthians

Roger Guedes: shirt 10 played his most important game since he arrived at Timão. At the moment of greatest pressure of the season, when the team needed goals, the striker appeared. In the first stage, he finished twice with danger, one of them on Renan’s beam. He looked for triangulations to the left and it was intense. Effectiveness appeared in the second half. At five minutes, he fought for the launch in the attack and left Yuri Alberto free to score. Note: 8.5

Renato Augusto: the shirt number 8 of Timão was another to call the responsibility in the decision of the season. The midfielder finished the first half with one assist and four full tackles (the biggest of the team next to Fagner). He was responsible for the creation, either looking for quick passes through the middle or inversions to give amplitude against a closed opponent. At ten minutes into the second half, the midfielder showed he was calibrated and gave another assist, now for Yuri Alberto to keep. Note: 8.5

Fagner: questioned in the last game, the Corinthians right-back had a good first half. Finished the stage being the one who most completed passes and tackles. Rising more than in the last few matches, he provided good offensive support. Note: 7