Couple 40 years apart celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary – Metro World News Brasil

While love is possible regardless of age, according to Metro UK, a large age gap can increase the chances of divorce or marital problems. However, this does not seem to be a problem for couple Edna Martin, 87, and Simon Martin, 40.

They, who met at a concert when the lady was 69 and he was 31 and said it was love at first sight, are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary in 2022.

Residents of Weston-super-Mare, a city in England, the couple has a 40-year age difference and says they get strange looks and comments, but they don’t care what people think and that the secret to a lasting marriage is venture out daily.

“We still go out together and walk hand in hand in our strollers because we both struggle with our mobility,” says Simon, who adds that marriage to Edna inspires other couples who have a difference in age to get married. “Our friends and acquaintances were always happy for us, but of course we ignored any strange looks and comments. Love is love and everyone should ignore what others say. Age is a state of mind, if you feel old, you are old.”

Edna has a 57-year-old son, that is, he is older than Simon, but she comments that her relatives support her in the relationship. Simon’s family took a while to accept the age difference, but when they saw that the boy was happy, they supported him.

They were married on July 8, 2005. “My daughter made our wedding cake and my son gave it to me,” says Edna. “When you love each other as much as Simon and I do, it’s impossible to keep your hands off each other.”

