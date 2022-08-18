Covid increases risk of ‘mental fog’ and other brain disorders, study indicates

Jenni Smith

Tired woman lying in bed

Diagnoses of dementia, epilepsy and “mental fog” are more common two years after having covid than other respiratory infections, according to a study from the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom.

Other conditions, however, such as anxiety and depression did not become more frequent in those who were infected with the coronavirus between 2020 and 2021, according to the research.

More work is needed to understand how and why Covid can lead to other conditions that affect the brain and well-being.

Broadly speaking, experts say the virus has disrupted routine and life, as well as making people sick.

