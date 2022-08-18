CS:GO: skins site has more than R$ 31 million in stolen items | cs:go

The skins website CS Money had more than US$ 6 million in items stolen, corresponding to around R$ 31 million at the current price. The attack on the website, known worldwide by the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive community, was registered last Saturday and, since then, the server has been down. More than 20,000 articles were transferred from users to accounts of the hackers responsible for the scam.

+ IEM Major Rio 2022: RMR SA brings together teams with bizarre names; list

+ CS:GO: update brings Tuscan map and items from the 10 years

1 of 1 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive — Photo: Disclosure/Valve Counter-Strike: Global Offensive — Photo: Disclosure/Valve

The site, used by players to buy and exchange customized items, claimed on social media that criminals had access to mobile authentication files, used to verify the identity of players. As a result, more than 100 accounts were affected and about a thousand transactions were made to transfer skins to the hackers’ profiles. The loss is equivalent to about a third of the total assets available on the platform.

+ IEM Major Rio 2022: TACO criticizes ESEA: “They started badly”

Stolen items were sent to other registries, and sold or traded in CS Money itself and other in-game markets. The server administration has registered several complaints from users about suspicious sales and is working to block and recover the articles. CS Money is offering a $100,000 reward for anyone who helps with information about the criminals.

— Everyone already knows that on the night of August 13, the CS Money service was hacked by compromised mobile authentication files, with hackers stealing millions of skins, including user items. Undoubtedly, the case is a big, but expensive, lesson. As they say, what doesn’t kill me makes me stronger. We’re now offering $100,000 in support of understanding exactly how custodians accessed our mobile authentication files. After verifying the information, we will share it with other companies with whom we share the market. If you have the information we need, please contact us via the email with the name of Nietzsche’s famous quote – [email protected] – said those responsible for CS Money.