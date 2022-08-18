“D-Day” of the National Multivaccination Campaign takes place next Saturday

Credit: Disclosure

The São Carlos Health Department, through the Departments of Outpatient Care Management and Health Surveillance, announces that it will hold next Saturday (20/08), the “D-Day” of the National Vaccination Campaign against Poliomyelitis and Multivaccination 2022.

All basic health units (UBS’s) and family health units (USF’s) will be open from 8 am to 5 pm. The Campaign is vaccinating children under 5 years (4 years, 11 months and 29 days) against polio. For multivaccination, the strategy is to update the vaccination booklet of children and adolescents under 15 years of age.

In addition to Polio 1,2,3 (VIP – inactivated) and Poliomyelitis 1 and 3 (VOP – attenuated), the following vaccines will be available for children: BCG; Hepatitis B; Human Rotavirus G1P1 (HRV); DTP+Hib+HB (Penta); Pneumococcal 10 valent; Meningococcal C (conjugated); Yellow Fever (Attenuated); Measles, Mumps, Rubella (SCR); Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Chickenpox (SCRV); Hepatitis A (HA); Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTP); Diphtheria, Tetanus (dT); Human papillomavirus (HPV); Varicella.

Adolescents, on the other hand, can receive doses of Hepatitis B (recombinant HB); Diphtheria, Tetanus (dT); Yellow fever (Attenuated); Measles, Mumps and Rubella (SCR); Human papillomavirus (HPV); Meningococcal ACWY (conjugated).

The health units of São Carlos will also be applying the vaccine against Covid-19 and against the flu (Influenza) in children and adults next Saturday, August 20th. In the city, vaccination of 4-year-old children against COVID-19 is already released. The second booster dose (4th dose) of the Covid-19 vaccine is also now available for people aged 20 and over.

“Let’s take advantage and offer the vaccine against Covid-19 as we still have a lot of absentees. The age group with the highest number of absentees is between 5 and 11 years old. Today, 3,181 children have not yet completed the vaccination cycle, their parents did not take them to receive the second dose”, highlights Lindiamara Soares, director of the Hospital Care Management Department and who is currently also responsible for the Health Surveillance Department.

From Monday to Friday, all vaccines are also administered in all basic health units (UBS’s) and in family health units (USF’s), from 8 am to 4 pm.

DEFAULTS – The Department of Health Surveillance informs that according to the analytical report of defaulters of Vacivida, the city counts this Wednesday (17/08), 9,553 people without the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 and 45,856 that have not yet taken their first booster dose.

Of the 9,553 who had not yet completed their second dose immunization, 1,462 missed the second dose of AstraZeneca, 4,122 of Coronavac, 3,022 of Pfizer and 947 of Pfizer Pediatric. Children aged 5 to 11 years, totaling 3,181, are the most absent. 1,683 are in the 20-29 age group, followed by 1,232 are 12-17 year olds.

Of the 45,856 people who have not yet attended the vaccination posts to receive the first booster dose or third dose, 13,893 are people who received the first two doses of AstraZeneca, 18,602 of Coronavac, 11,581 of Pfizer and 1,769 received a dose of Janssen.12,949 people aged between 20 and 29 years still have not received the first booster dose, followed by 11,241 people aged between 30 and 39 years and those aged between 40 and 49 years still lack 8,711 people. The elderly (60 years and over) total 4,944 people without the third dose.

