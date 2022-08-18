Datena explodes reporter being expelled from police station

During this Wednesday’s Brasil Urgente (17), José Luiz Datena was outraged when he told that one of the program’s reporters was expelled from a police station. According to the presenter, Clara Nery was prevented from working by the police team, forcing the professional to stay outside the public place. Through a note from the São Paulo Public Security Department, officials asked the press not to interfere with the work of the police.

“I really wanted to thank the Public Security Secretariat who sent a note here, that our reporter was at a police station to help the police arrest people and the delegate threw her out. The secretary said, ‘you can stay on the sidewalk , as long as you don’t interfere with our work’. I wanted to thank whoever sent this rude note”, said Datena in a mocking tone.

“Do you know when someone comes here too? It’s going to be outside in the rain, if you want to give an interview, it’s going to be in the rain. So some answer from the Security Department has to be given to us, let it be a polite answer. We show the work of the police with greater affection and the guys take the reporter away, first that she is a girl, and second that they throw her in the street and say that she has to stay in the rain because she cannot interfere with the work of the police”, he added.

Datena gets angry with public agency’s response to team expulsion

Subsequently, Datena scolded the press office team of the Secretariat of Public Security for the note sent to the newsroom of Brasil Urgente.

“I wanted to ask when do we get in the way? There are so many people in the press who get in the way and you welcome them with open arms. If you want to see what it’s like to get in the way… I’m not going to get in the way because of the police, right, not because of big shots, it’s because of the street guys, It’s not because of the director. I don’t want the director talking to me anymore. Not inside here! It’s going to be in the rain. Nico (Gonçalves, director general of the Civil Police), what’s the point you make a press room at the Police Palace if at the DP the guy tells a reporter to wait in the rain?”, he asked. On another occasion, Datena also revolted with another team being shooed out of the hospital.

Watch the moment: