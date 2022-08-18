David Beckham’s Son Got 70 Tattoos In Honor Of His Wife

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the Met Gala 2022 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May 2022 in New York City. (Photo: Gotham/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham, eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, revealed that he has 70 tattoos in honor of his wife. At the age of 23, the boy has already made several permanent drawings on his body inspired by his relationship with Nicola Peltz, a 27-year-old actress and model.

Married for five months, the young man showed on social media his newest tattoo: the word “married” on the side of his left hand, made last week. Among the drawings, he also has Nicola’s eyes and name, the text of a letter written by the young actress, and even the name of Nicola’s grandmother.

In an interview with the newspaper “USA Today”, he revealed that 70 of his 100 tattoos are in honor of his wife. “I got married five months ago. I was kind of like, ‘Why not?’ It wasn’t something I thought about for months. She always cries when I get another tattoo. I love surprising her with a new one,” he explained.

The former photographer explained the meaning of some designs, such as the wedding vows engraved on the forearm: “Nicola, when you walked down the aisle it took my breath away – you look so beautiful tonight and always. Let me start by saying that Words can’t even describe my love for you; just looking at you I already see my future, and it feels like a dream. You are my world and I keep falling more in love with you every day”.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time because today is the day I will marry you, my eternal baby, my love and my best friend Nicola – today you become my partner, my other half, and my family. . And for that, I am the luckiest man in the world, to be able to spend the rest of my life with you”, continues the text.

“I promise to be the best partner, the best husband and the best man, and to always take care of you, make you laugh, make you feel safe and most importantly, loved. I can’t wait to live our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours.” forever, because you are mine forever”, completes the tattooed vows.

Keep reading

Brooklyn and Nicola started dating in October 2019 and announced their engagement in July 2020. They were married this year in a luxurious home in Palm Beach, Florida, USA, in April. All the details of the ceremony were featured in British “Vogue”.