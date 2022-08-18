David proposes a daring plan to Arthur at the end of Beyond Illusion

the outcome of David (Rafael Vitti) is one of the most awaited by the public who assiduously follows the soap opera Beyond the Illusion, and despite the magician’s constant suffering, things will finally find a fair turn in the final moments, especially since the division of opinion of the spectators reached a high level in the central core of the serial. In later chapters, David proposes a bold plan to Arthur (Patrick Sampaio) after receiving a good update from the lawyer.

Trapped once again, Davi is between a rock and a hard place in the most troubled moment of the plot, waiting for some kind of light at the end of the tunnel after having his request for a review of the evidence denied again. Isadora (Larissa Manoela) couldn’t let it go and started a tireless journey in search of some positive twist in the process, ensuring the support of Arminda (Caroline Dallarosa) on the radio while personally looking for some influential person to help in the case.

Isadora also becomes instrumental in getting David out of prison. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

This all seems impossible to swallow, after all Matias (Antonio Calloni) has already publicly confessed to his direct participation in the murder of his daughter, Elisa, and has even asked for forgiveness for all the mistakes made throughout his miserable adult life. Obviously, his health condition completely changes the field of view of Justice, as the diagnosis of schizophrenia is an obstacle to considering his declaration acceptable.

It will be up to science to review again the data and evidence collected at the time of the crime that convicted David. In addition, the plan developed by Davi and Artur will play an important role in achieving a positive outcome in the courts. There is little left for the grand finale of the novel Além da Illusion!