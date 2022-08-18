Debaters point to flaws in the SUS protocol for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy – News

08/17/2022 – 18:16

Specialists in diabetes and eye health reported to committees for the Defense of the Rights of the Elderly; and Social Security and Family of the Chamber of Deputies, this Wednesday (17), difficulties faced by patients for the early diagnosis and treatment of diabetic retinopathy in the Unified Health System (SUS).

According to them, in addition to management failures that increase the waiting list for ophthalmologists in the country, the control of the disease also comes up against the insufficiency of resources for antiangiogenic therapy – intraocular injection of drugs used in the treatment of the disease.

Diabetic retinopathy is caused by uncontrolled blood glucose – the amount of sugars in the blood – in patients with diabetes. The disease consists of microvascular complications in the retina, the region of the eye responsible for the formation of images, which compromises vision and can lead to irreversible blindness. The complication is the leading cause of blindness in adults 20 to 74 years of age.

President of the Brazilian Society of Retina and Vitreous, Arnaldo Bordon cited data from the International Diabetes Federation that project, by 2030, 627 million people with diabetes in the world.

“Diabetes is the main cause of irreversible blindness in the most productive phase of the human being”, he highlighted. “We have qualified doctors and state-of-the-art equipment in hospitals, on the other hand we have a huge queue of patients who need better organization so that those who really need them are treated,” he said.

Bordon cited the case of a 23-year-old patient who discovered diabetic retinopathy too late and ended up losing her sight completely. “She is doomed to irreversible blindness in both eyes from diabetes. And it hurts so much to know that all of this could have been avoided,” she lamented.

Blindness can be avoided

Representing Vozes do Advocacy, an entity that brings together 22 associations and 2 diabetes institutes, Vanessa Pirolo informed that there are 16 million people with diabetes in the country today.

“There are 150,000 Brazilians diagnosed each year with diabetic retinopathy. It is a significant and impressive data, because, according to the World Health Organization, 80% of all cases of blindness in the country could be avoided”, she said. “A person with diabetes, at least, has to go through once a year to have the proper eye exam and to see how the disease is under control,” she added.

Deputy Dr. Zacharias Calil (União-GO), who is a doctor, and proposed the debate together with deputy Flávia Morais (PDT-GO), said that the queue for an appointment is the main problem. “Because the patient is left unattended. We know that diabetes is a progressive, chronic and silent disease, which causes a series of problems”, said the deputy.

Elaine Menke / House of Representatives For deputy Calil, the Ministry of Health is “washing its hands” of the problem

Financing

Representing the Brazilian Council of Ophthalmology, Marcos Ávila highlighted budgetary problems in the implementation, by the Ministry of Health, of the Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guideline (PCDT) for Diabetic Retinopathy, which came into force in December 2021.

“We managed to have the PCDT published in the Official Gazette, but in December 2021, pricing came [do tratamento]: R$ 629.29. Then the problem started. Funding is inadequate. These are expensive drugs, which need to be paid for so the medication can be purchased,” she reported.

Elaine Menke / House of Representatives Patrícia de Souza blamed states and municipalities for the waiting lines

government response

The representative of the Ministry of Health at the hearing, Patricia Peres de Souza, said at the hearing that the responsibility for organizing the queues for ophthalmologists lies with local managers in states and municipalities.

Regarding the insufficiency of federal transfers for the execution of the protocol, pointed out by the experts, she said that the drug treatment of the retina that is on the SUS table concerns only the federal component of funding.

“This treatment cannot be financed only by the SUS table. Local management, state and municipality, have an obligation to encourage the treatment of their population as well”, said the representative of the Ministry of Health.

She, however, made herself available to receive suggestions and re-discuss the funding of the protocol with the entities.

For deputy Dr. Zacharias Calil, the Ministry of Health is “washing its hands” and putting the responsibility on states and municipalities. He promised to receive the document with the debaters’ suggestions.

Reporting – Murilo Souza

Editing – Roberto Seabra