Deflation: Impacts on Investments

Brazil had deflation of 0.68% in July (that is, inflation was negative). This is positive for consumers. But what happens to investments that are adjusted for inflation, as is the case with the IPCA Treasury?

This title is widely used by investors and varies according to the IPCA (Ample National Consumer Price Index), the official indicator of inflation in the country. See below the impacts for those who have money in this application.

How does the IPCA impact fixed income? If the IPCA Treasury represents a good strategy for asset protection, its return is corrected downwards in moments of deflation. Thus, a security that offers the monthly remuneration of inflation plus 0.5%, had a negative yield in July, since the fall in prices was 0.68%, says the partner and advisor of Aplix Investimentos, Yuri Cavalcante.

This can even turn on the red flag for the investor. But, on the other hand, the person has the security of maintaining their purchasing power, says Cavalcante.

Furthermore, this is not a scenario that should last. Analysts understand that the phenomenon of deflation may recur in August, but the year should end with inflation, and it is important to protect your assets from this devaluation (which IPCA-linked investment fulfills).

According to the Focus bulletin, a report by the Central Bank based on consultations with specialists from financial institutions, the IPCA should be 7.11% this year and 5.36% in 2023. In the 12 months ending in July, inflation reached at 10.07%.

Is it worth investing in bonds not indexed to the IPCA? In fixed income, assets such as the Selic Treasury and CDBs are becoming more interesting at the moment, says Pedro Correa, Head of Allocation and Products at HCI Invest. With the basic interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per year, the first yields precisely 13.75% per year plus a variable remuneration.

As for CDBs, a model in which the investor makes a kind of loan to financial institutions, the gain is linked to the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate, fee charged when borrowing funds between the banks themselves). In turn, the CDI is normally 0.10 points below the Selic rate. Therefore, today it is at 13.65% per year. In this way, both the Selic Treasury and CDBs are not impacted by deflation.

What are the precautions for the protection of heritage? According to Pedro Correa, from HCI Invest, in the last three months, the advisory has been reducing the recommendation for clients who have the IPCA as a reference, because a drop in inflation is expected for the coming months.

Mateus Caldasso, partner at Alta Vista Investimentos, says that even though deflation may occur in some periods, the possibility of having the income linked to the IPCA is very advantageous for those who want to have a reserve in the short term (up to one year), medium ( between one to three years) or long term (over three years).

But Caldasso also warns that, if the investment chosen is the IPCA, at a time of falling prices, there may not be enough time for profitability to recover.