Deputies ‘change color’ to run for election this year

BRASÍLIA – A group of 33 deputies who are candidates for reelection changed their color while running in this year’s election. In 2018, they declared themselves white and, in 2022, they presented themselves to the Electoral Court as pardos. The change will directly impact campaign funding and the delivery of public resources to parties starting next year.

The parties divide the electoral fund and TV time for advertising proportionally between blacks (brown and black) and whites. If a legend has 50% of applicants who identify themselves in this way, for example, half of the resources must be directed to these applications.

Another rule, passed by Congress in 2021, will increase the amount of funding for parties with black candidates who get more votes for deputy. The vote given to this group will count twice in the distribution of the Party Fund and the electoral fund in the coming years, until 2030. It does not mean that one vote will be worth two in the calculation of the poll results, but it will have a double effect in the calculation of resources , which takes into account the result obtained in the election to the Chamber.

Deputy Professor Israel, from PV, declared himself white in the 2018 dispute and changed to brown in 2022. Photograph: reproduction

Deputies Professor Israel (PSB-DF), Heitor Freire (União-CE), José Rocha (União-BA) and Luís Miranda (Republicans-DF), for example, declared themselves in 2018 as white. Now, they registered to be brown. The declaration of race and color is made in the registration of candidacies, at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). By convention of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the black population includes blacks and browns.

The Electoral Public Ministry of Piauí sent a recommendation to the party directories in the state warning about the effects of the declaration. In the document, the prosecutor cites the impacts of double voting and warns that candidates can be held accountable for the crime of electoral falsehood if fraud is found in the declaration.

In the recommendation, the Public Ministry states that “data related to color and race” will have relevant legal and economic effects from the 2022 elections, precisely because of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that establishes double voting. In addition, the prosecutor’s office recommended that parties adopt measures to “rectify the data of federal deputies with ongoing mandates, so that they are compatible with the actual declarations of color and race made by parliamentarians”.

Deputy Heitor Freire also declared himself white in the 2018 election and changed to brown in the re-election contest this year.

Lawyer Cristiano Vilela, a member of the Electoral Law Commission of the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil) in São Paulo, said that the change in the declaration could mean a candidate’s self-acceptance or even a strategy that merely seeks to obtain more resources. Fraud, in this case, can lead to the cancellation of the registration, but the judgment is not objective and leaves gaps.

“We live in an extremely mixed country. Of course, grotesque cases can be punished with the rigor that the situation deserves, but there are such borderline situations and I am concerned about the possibility of the popular vote being thrown in the trash because of interpretations”, said the expert.

Heitor Freire (União-CE) attributed the declaration of white in 2018 to the PSL, the party in which he ran in that election, and stated that he declared himself as pardo in 2022 and in other elections for assuming and being proud of his ancestry. “It’s not a question of quota, but of descent, and I’m proud of that,” he said.

José Rocha (PL-BA) also stated that the current campaign statement concerns its characteristic. “I am really brown, my maternal grandfather is a descendant of a slave”. Professor Israel declared, through the advisory, that “he is the son of a black mother and white father, and that is why he classifies and declares himself as brown”.

From one election to another, deputy Luís Miranda changed his “color”, the party and even the state for which he was running for reelection. Elected by the DEM of the DF, he is now running for the Republicans of São Paulo. He had declared himself white and changed to brown. “I have black hair, I consider myself dark. Light brown, but brown. I filled out the form and put brown. Now that you came to ask me I found out that the other time it was ‘white’. I didn’t fill in anything from that time, I lived in the United States. The one who filled in was a proxy that I hired to register my candidacy,” he claimed.

Deputy Luís Miranda changed color from one election to another. In 2018, he declared himself white. This year, brown; he also changed the electoral domicile and party.

During the pandemic, Miranda was the parliamentarian who, along with a brother serving the Ministry of Health, testified at the Covid CPI denouncing having reported to President Jair Bolsonaro suspected fraud in government purchases, but the complaint was ignored.