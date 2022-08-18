Desperate, Vítor Pereira goes against convictions in probable squad of Corinthians

Timão needs to beat Atlético-GO by three goals difference to advance to the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil; Portal reveals starting 11

The coach Victor Pereira live a troubled moment in the Corinthians. The coach is under pressure after the fall in the Liberatorsthe defeat for the palm trees at the Brazilian and the need to win by three goals difference Atlético-GO not to fall into Brazil’s Cup.

Furthermore, in a press conference after the duel against verdão, Victor Pereira ended up being widely criticized for a statement about a bank account, in addition to having to meet with an organized supporter of the Corinthians to explain yourself.

The chance of a breather will be if, this Wednesday, the 17th, he manages to take the disadvantage of two goals for the Atlético-GOand, at home, win the classification for the semifinals of Brazil’s Cup. The duel takes place at Neo Química Arena, at 21:30.

CAN OR CAN NOT?

For that, the Victor Pereira will have to go against the very speech adopted after the defeat for the Dragon, on the 27th of June. After the game, the Portuguese coach said that Yuri Alberto and roger Guedes could not play together because they harm the defensive system.

But, according to the portal “MeuTimão”, needing the result, the coach gave up this problem and must send the following formation to the field: Cássio, Fágner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Vera and Renato Augusto; Adson, Roger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.