Dialysis network threatens to suspend SUS care in SP – 08/17/2022 – Panel SA

DaVita, the largest network of dialysis clinics in the country, which earlier this month sent a letter to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, warning that care for 14,000 patients in the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) is at risk of being interrupted. , now takes the alert to the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia. In the state, the network serves 5,000 SUS patients.

The company asked for an emergency meeting with the authorities to talk about the matter and says that the funds from the federal government, responsible for making the transfers, no longer cover the costs of the operation.

With 91 clinics and a vascular access center, DaVita says that the budget insufficiency in the sector was aggravated by the high dollar, the increase in the prices of supplies and the new floor for nursing.

The administrations of Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina and Mato Grosso do Sul already contribute with additional resources to cover the value of the services. The administrations of Minas Gerais, Distrito Federal, Paraná, Ceará and Bahia are negotiating additional financing.

In a note, the government of São Paulo said that it is in contact with DaVita to schedule the meeting and that the responsibility for funding renal replacement therapy is the Ministry of Health, however, it already participates in the financing of these procedures in the state network itself and in agreements.