Dialysis network threatens to suspend SUS care in SP – 08/17/2022 – Panel SA

Jenni Smith 4 mins ago Health Comments Off on Dialysis network threatens to suspend SUS care in SP – 08/17/2022 – Panel SA 0 Views

DaVita, the largest network of dialysis clinics in the country, which earlier this month sent a letter to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, warning that care for 14,000 patients in the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) is at risk of being interrupted. , now takes the alert to the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia. In the state, the network serves 5,000 SUS patients.

The company asked for an emergency meeting with the authorities to talk about the matter and says that the funds from the federal government, responsible for making the transfers, no longer cover the costs of the operation.

With 91 clinics and a vascular access center, DaVita says that the budget insufficiency in the sector was aggravated by the high dollar, the increase in the prices of supplies and the new floor for nursing.

The administrations of Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina and Mato Grosso do Sul already contribute with additional resources to cover the value of the services. The administrations of Minas Gerais, Distrito Federal, Paraná, Ceará and Bahia are negotiating additional financing.

In a note, the government of São Paulo said that it is in contact with DaVita to schedule the meeting and that the responsibility for funding renal replacement therapy is the Ministry of Health, however, it already participates in the financing of these procedures in the state network itself and in agreements.


LINK PRESENT: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free accesses of any link per day. Just click the blue F below.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Tiredness and nausea may be linked to heart disease

The American Heart Association published this Thursday (18), a scientific report that lists the most …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved