Dilma went to Moraes’s inauguration when she learned that she would not sit next to Temer

(credit: Antonio Augusto/Secom/TSE)

Former President Dilma Rousseff (PT) accepted to attend the inauguration ceremony of Minister Alexandre de Moraes in the presidency of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) after being informed that she would not side with former President Michel Temer (MDB). The information is from the journalist Julia Duailibi from Globe News.

According to her, upon receiving the invitation, Dilma even expressed her concern about standing by Temer, whom she accuses of having orchestrated “a coup” against her, resulting in her impeachment.

The ceremonial rule says the following: the oldest ex-president (José Sarney) is in the center. To your right, the second oldest (Lula) is positioned and, to your left, the third oldest (Dilma). The oldest room (Temer) is to the right of the second (Lula).

This was the first official meeting between Dilma and Temer since the impeachment of the former president, in 2016, when the emedebista assumed the Presidency of the Republic. The two sat in the front row of the event, a few chairs apart and no greetings were recorded.

This was also the first time that Lula and Bolsonaro, the main opponents in this year’s presidential elections, met in person. The PT was in the first row, facing the president, who made up the table.





Dilma and Temer exchange barbs

At the end of July, Dilma and Temer exchanged barbs after the former president stated that she is “very honest” and that her impeachment process was the result of political problems, such as the PT’s “difficulty in relating to the National Congress and the society”.

“Sometimes they talk about corruption, but it’s a lie. She (Dilma) is honest. What I know, and I was able to follow, although she was on the sidelines of the government and although she was vice president, there is nothing that can call her corrupt . For me, very honest. There were political problems. She had difficulties in her relationship with the National Congress, she had difficulties in her relationship with society and had the so-called ‘pedaladas’, an extremely technical thing, decreed by the Federal Court of Auditors. of factors is what took crowds to the streets”, said Temer.

The PT came to answer her vice and called him a ‘coupist’. “Michel Temer does not deceive anyone anymore. What is known about him is more than enough to avoid him, which is why I do not intend to debate this gentleman any longer,” he declared in a statement.

“This ‘difficulty’ was a complete rejection of the practices of the president of the Chamber, deputy Eduardo Cunha, creator of Centrão, who wanted to implement with my approval the “secret budget”, carried out today under the auspices of one of his closest assistants in the Federal Chamber”, he said.