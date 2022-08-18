Discover Hebe’s mansion for sale in SP, cited as a ‘white elephant’ by the presenter’s son

The mansion in which Hebe Camargo lived the last years of her life remains intact as the presenter left it and still without an interested buyer. The 7,000-square-meter property in Cidade Jardim, in the Morumbi region of São Paulo, has become a “white elephant”, in the words of Marcelo Camargo, the artist’s son, in an interview on YouTube.

Also according to him, the mansion’s maintenance costs have “eroded” the legacy left by it. In 2017, when it went up for auction, the property was valued at around R$60 million.

A tour of the mansion shows all its grandeur. There are all the personal objects, the works of art, such as the paintings painted by Di Cavalcanti and Gustavo Rosa, the furniture and photos left by the presenter, who died at the age of 83.

One of Hebe’s favorite corners was the chapel built inside the mansion and inaugurated a year before her death. A mass was even said there by Father Marcelo Rossi. The shrine was built in secrecy, a surprise to the religious TV star.

On the grounds of the mansion, a giant swimming pool, surrounded by palm trees, and a garden, where Marcelo Camargo did many interviews for his YouTube channel during the pandemic.

The presenter’s heir, in fact, used his channel to clarify, in a video posted last Tuesday, that the mansion for sale on the coast of São Paulo did not belong to his mother, as was recently reported. The property was owned by Claudio Pessuti, her nephew, who died in 2021, and has now been put up for sale by a new owner.