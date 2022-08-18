Discover the possibilities of retail innovation with the arrival of 5G

the new technology 5G, which arrived in Brazil last month, promises to revolutionize various sectors of the economy and the way people interact with the world. Specialists say that one of the most benefited sectors will be retail and virtual relationships, due to the new possibilities that technology makes possible. Already implemented in capitals such as São Paulo, Brasília, Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa and Porto Alegre, the expectation is that the new type of connectivity will reach all states of the country by the end of the year.

5G promises more speed with less latency, transforming shopping experiences in retail, making payments less bureaucratic and creating new market niches for the commercialization of Artificial Intelligence and IoT (Internet of Things) products. In this way, technology will revolutionize the way we interact with our surroundings.

“Virtual reality, lives commerce, metaverse and many other technologies will be facilitated with 5G. It is time for executives to pay attention to trends and possibilities that match their target audience. Therefore, tracing strategic and innovative paths for each business is crucial at this moment, after all, 5G brings benefits to everyone”, says the CEO of e-commerce Showkase, Jefferson Araújo.

The expectation is that, like China, the leading country in the 5G implementation race, Brazil will already experience a higher sales volume in 2023. The ISI Emerging Markets Group estimates an upgrade in the sector of around 3.8% already in 2022. But, after all, what exactly can change with 5G technology? Jefferson Araújo helped answer this question by listing three significant advances for Brazilian retail below. Check out!

1 – Process automation

The new type of connectivity paves the way for “machine learning”. The feature is an AI (artificial intelligence) tool that is capable of automating processes, recognizing patterns and performing actions based on data collection. In retail, according to Araújo, we can already feel an improvement in the performance of stock, logistics and other operations in the short term. “In short, 5G brings greater stability and speed to the processes that already exist”, highlights the entrepreneur.

2 – Brand loyalty

5G will enable the popularization of AI and the “Internet of Things” (IoT). Objects and appliances connected to the Internet enable a new range of information and customer data that can provide greater brand loyalty, more personalized service and the ability to identify demands more efficiently.

Imagine that your fridge identifies through an AI that you are missing milk and adds it to your virtual shopping cart. This is an example of the application of this technology. For Araújo, “Mapping habits and consumption patterns is essential for a more assertive experience. This data is valuable for, more than increasing the company’s profits, it increases brand loyalty”.

3 – Digital and omnichannel presence

According to data collected by e-commerce specialists (MCC-ENET and the Metrics Committee of the Brazilian Chamber of Digital Economy), this year, the sector had an increase of 12.59%. For Jefferson, this index linked to 5G is an opportunity to expand the digital and omnichannel presence of companies. “Today, omnichannel is the most promising path to retail results”, says the CEO.