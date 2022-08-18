Discover WhatsApp function that will prevent people from ignoring you

For a few months now, the Meta group has been testing a different functionality to promote a certain organization on the platform. The goal is to prevent people from failing to respond to urgent submissions. Whether on a personal or business account, the habit of ignoring certain chats can make you forget an appointment or miss something important.

This problem is nearing an end, according to the disclosure of the new experiments carried out by WhatsApp. However, the function will be released soon on devices that work from the iOS system and also in the WhatsApp Web version, despite stating the need for certain adjustments. Apparently, the beta application, used for this purpose, yielded good results.

After all, how will WhatsApp’s new Reply All feature work?

When receiving messages from different people, the boxes go up and create an alert, disappearing only when they are answered. Despite the elevation, when clicking and marking as ”read”, no other changes occurred. This made many forget certain matters that needed to be addressed urgently or responded late.



The function will only be activated if the user wants it, so whoever chooses the current configuration of the application, need not worry. In relation to companies, there is the advantage of not leaving any customer waiting for a long time, guaranteeing the efficiency of the service. In addition, on calendar days it is worth keeping an eye out, avoiding missing relevant information and alerts. Meanwhile, other improvements are being thought, seeking to prioritize privacy and security.

