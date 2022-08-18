“Disgraceful!”, Regina Duarte criticizes STF ministers for singing anthem without hand on chest

The actress Regina Duarte criticized, this Wednesday (17), the ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) for not singing the National anthem with your hand on your chest. On her Instagram, she published a photo taken during the inauguration of Minister Alexandre de Moraes in the presidency of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE)on Tuesday (16).

In the image, released by the TSE website, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is the only one with his hand on his chest. Also present in the photo are the new president of the court, Alexandre de Moraes, the attorney general of the Republic, Augusto Aras, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the ministers of the STF Edson Fachin and Luiz Fux and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), during the performance of the national anthem.

the art. 30 of Law No. 5,700, of September 1, 1971, establishes that the National Anthem must be sung standing and silent, with the head uncovered, and the arms extended along the body. Any other form of greeting while performing – such as clapping, whistling, dancing, or holding your chest – is prohibited.

However, the artist continued her speech of disapproval on the social network. “The true patriot never forgets to touch his heart with his hand whenever the national anthem of his land is sung. It’s her way of not missing any opportunity to declare her love for her homeland and Brazilians!”, wrote Regina in the caption.

“Is it becoming fashionable to move away from love for the country? But isn’t it pitiful? Are we heading towards a land without law, without order (and without progress?!)? Once again, I repeat: DISGUSTING!” she went on.

“I’m from the time when you couldn’t stop touching your chest at the time of the anthem. It was a generation like this: in my country ‘nobody tacks’. Who else there…?”, he asked.

After a more restrained period in her posts on social media, in recent days Bolsonaro’s former secretary of Culture has returned to making attacks and political publications.

On Sunday (15), she shared a post by federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) in which criticisms are made of “pro-letter artists”, in a mention of letters in defense of democracy.

Caetano Veloso, Maria Bethânia, Fernanda Montenegro, Arnaldo Antunes, Chico Buarque, Anitta, Camila Pitanga, Antônio Fagundes, Gal Costa are some of the artists who signed the manifesto. “How ashamed I am of this ‘leave’”, wrote Regina Duarte.

“Beat me, patriots, because my stupid pluralism prevents me from beating the category no matter how outraged I am!”, he posted. She ended the text in which she talks about democracy (“What democracy does this ‘take’ want? Bolsonaro is an example for the whole world”) with the following sentence: “As in 2002, I am afraid”.

Regina broke her more than four-decade contract with Globo to take over the Secretary of Culture for two and a half months, between March and May 2020, after weeks of frying.

Even though she was away and with the (unfulfilled) promise of taking another government position, she remains faithful to the president and aligned with the Bolsonarista discourse. In one of her recent posts, she praised the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes: “PG is the man!”.