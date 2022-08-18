Do I get R$600 or R$3,000? SEE HERE how much you receive today (18); See Emergency Aid Calendar 2022

Thousands of subscribers can still receive the deposit of Emergency Aid 2022 this Thursday (18).

In this article, you will find the value of installments that vary between BRL 600 to BRL 3,000:

O Emergency Aid can still be received in 2022 for some beneficiaries. The procedure is called Retroactive Emergency Aid.

O Emergency Aid refers to the year 2020which should have been deposited at the single parents head of household, who were registered in CadÚnico last year.

the amount released depends on the number of installments not redeemed and may vary between BRL 600 to BRL 3,000.

EMERGENCY AID CRITERIA 2022 SINGLE FATHER

to receive the Emergency Aid single parent will need to meet the following requirements:

The family must be registered in the 2020 Bolsa Família register;

Have an updated record in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico);

The head of the family must be unemployed;

Have a monthly income of up to half a minimum wage per person in the family (R$ 606) or up to three minimum wages for the whole family (R$ 3,636);

Not having a spouse or partner and;

Have at least one person under the age of 18 in the family.

Consult the 2022 emergency aid by Dataprev with the Gov.br account; See the step by step – Reproduction / Federal Government



At the moment, it is no longer possible to consult the Emergency Aid on the Dataprev portal only with CPF. This because new rules were determined by the company.

Before, it was possible consult the Emergency Aid only with CPFdate of birth, full name and mother’s name.

Now, you need to have a account Gov.Br, perform the Login and only then consult the benefit.

O Dataprev 2022 websiteYet, still available for consultation of Emergency Aid.

STEP BY STEP ON HOW TO CONSULT EMERGENCY AID IN 2022 BY DATAPREV:

Access the Emergency Aid Consultation portal (Link at the end of this article)

Click on the “Enter with Gov.br” button

fill with your Registration of Individuals – CPF

Fill in your Gov.br account password

If this is your first access to the platform, you will be asked for an “authorization to use personal data”, just click on “ Authorize “

“ And ready! you will be in Emergency Aid 2022 consultation panel

If you prefer, the consultation can also be made by telephone, through the number 111from Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF).

access to Emergency Aid Consultation Portal 2022 can be realized by clicking here.