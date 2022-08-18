Do you already have a date for the payment of Amounts Receivable?

The second phase of the Values ​​Receivable System was scheduled to start on May 2, but there is still no forecast of a new date.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Will the new PEC set Aid Brasil at R$ 600?

The second phase of consultations on the “forgotten money” of the Values ​​Receivable System was scheduled to begin on May 2nd. However, there is still no forecast of a new date. The postponement occurred due to the strike by Central Bank servers, which began on April 1st and lasted almost two months, which delayed the development of the tool.

However, the server shutdown ended 40 days ago and even so the Central Bank has not yet announced the resumption of consultations. Understand!

forgotten values

The Central Bank estimate is that there are R$ 8 billion in forgotten values, however, in the first phase of the service, half of the amount was available for return.

The values ​​that will be returned come from:

Closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;

Shares of capital and division of net surplus of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions;

Unsought resources relating to finalized consortium groups are payments that will be made in the first phase of reimbursement;

Fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged (provided that the return is provided for in the Term of Commitment).

First phase

On April 16, the first phase of consultations came to an end, when the values ​​forgotten by citizens who had missed the deadline to carry out the redemption were recapped. At the opportunity, it was possible to reschedule a new date to recover the money.

Second level

The Values ​​Receivable system underwent a reformulation, which will bring improvements, such as:

The citizen will not need to schedule more, as it will be possible to request the redemption of the values ​​in the first consultation;

Although in the first phase the citizen did not have amounts receivable, he should consult again, because in this second stage, the financial institutions will transfer new information to the system, and there may be a new amount.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Government pays BRL 1,212.00: see who receives

Image: Alexandre Zorek / Shutterstock.com