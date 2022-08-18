Doctor who transferred Bruno Krupp to ICU before he was taken to prison is indicted for fraud – Metro World News Brasil

The Civil Police indicted the doctor for procedural fraud Bruno Nogueira Teixeirawhich served the model and influencer Bruno Krupp and transferred him to an ICU after he was able to be discharged from the Marcos Moraes Hospital in Rio de Janeiro. the boy went arrested for running over and killing student João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães and awaiting release to be taken to a prison. However, the professional contradicted the diagnosis of other doctors, pointing to a picture of “renal failure”, thus postponing the transfer of the patient.

The case was investigated and the delegate Aloysio Falcão, from the 16th DP, concluded that Teixeira committed the crime of procedural fraud. according to G1 websitein a statement at the police station, the doctor claimed that he made the decision based on Krupp’s clinical condition, but the police said that the testimonies of other professionals who treated him at the hospital showed that he was ready to be discharged.

“Indictment Bruno Nogueira Teixeira for committing the crime of Procedural Fraud in a criminal proceeding, that sufficient evidence of authorship and criminal materiality were found, in view of the analysis of medical developments, testimonies of the medical team of the Marcos Moraes Hospital, together with medical-scientific articles and contradictions in the accused’s testimony”, highlighted the delegate in the indictment document, which was sent to the Public Ministry.

Falcão pointed out that the other doctors pointed out that Krupp was in a ward, with no changes in the exams, and had a satisfactory urinary volume. Thus, ruling out Teixeira’s diagnosis of “renal failure”.

When giving testimony, Teixeira confirmed that he was hired by Bruno Krupp’s family, but denied any irregularity in the service provided. “I was called to evaluate a patient who had suffered a severe polytrauma and this patient progressed, as in many cases of this type, to acute kidney injury, which is a kidney injury resulting from the rupture of muscle fibers”, he commented.

“The condition was moving towards acute renal failure and that is why the patient, due to the potential for seriousness that involved his health condition, I recommended an ICU stay”, explained the doctor, who highlighted that he did not know the model’s family. before the accident in which he killed the teenager.

“I was professionally involved in the case, I have no relationship with the victim’s family. It’s a case of national commotion and that’s why I’m being heard. First of all, I wanted to offer my condolences to João Gabriel’s family,” he said.

Model wanted exclusive hospital care

During the testimonies collected by the police with hospital employees, they pointed out that Bruno Krupp was “rude” and “aggressive” with health professionals. One of them reported that he had bruises because of the traffic accident, but that it was not a serious condition for him to be transferred from the ward to another sector. Even so, the model wanted exclusive service.

“Bruno Krupp, at all times, was rude and arrogant, giving orders to professionals and demanding exclusivity in treatment. That at all times Bruno was attended by two professionals, who helped and protected each other, in case Bruno made any kind of complaint, since the patient’s behavior was very aggressive”, says an excerpt from the testimony obtained by the G1 website.

Employees also reported that the model even told a nursing technician that he could only urinate by “rocking” his penis. He had his hands bandaged from the accident.

“That on 08/04/2022, around 9:00 am, the patient was in good general condition and remained in the hospital ward, being administered pain medication, dressings and serum, when at a certain moment the technician went to the nursing station and reported that, when instructing the patient that he should write down his diuresis, he received the following answer ‘that he could only urinate, swinging’”.

A doctor consulted also highlighted that the model was in a stable state of health, conscious, and had normal diuresis. So, he was ready to be discharged.

“The patient did not show signs of dehydration, with spontaneous diuresis, without indwelling urinary catheter, hemodynamically stable, without signs of pulmonary congestion, only presenting excoriations and edema associated with the trauma. That the patient had no signs of urinary retention (no bladder). That the declarant, when analyzing the urinary output of the last 24 hours and on 08/05/2022, until the moment he was in the hospital, the patient had satisfactory urinary output”, highlighted the statement.

Based on the information, the delegate concluded that the doctor who referred Krupp to an ICU committed procedural fraud with the aim of postponing his transfer to the prison. Now he goes to the emergency care unit at the Gericinó Complex, in Bangu.

the hit-and-run

The teenager was hit by a car around 11pm on the 30th on Avenida Lúcio Costa, at the height of Posto 3. Security cameras showed Krupp circulating at high speed moments before the hit-and-run (see below):

guys, bruno krupp was walking VERY fast, people are even scared by the speed. The boy was not to blame, the track was empty and out of nowhere the bike was on top of him. This being considered manslaughter causes terrible outrage. pic.twitter.com/1oHRPN0ZML — blackberry (@spfcleague) August 3, 2022

In the images it is possible to see that, as soon as Krupp passes by on the motorcycle, people who were at the kiosk were startled by the high speed. In the background, João Gabriel and his mother were crossing the street. Then the people who appear in the video are scared.

The teenager had a leg amputated at the time and was taken to the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital. He underwent surgery, but he succumbed to his injuries and died.

The investigation into the hit-and-run continues. For now, the model is responsible for homicide with eventual intent, when the risk of killing is assumed.

Krupp was stopped in a Prohibition blitz three days before the accident. On the social networks, he mocked the inspectionfrom which, even without a license and refusing to take the breathalyzer test, he was released.

Model defended herself in video

Bruno Krupp recorded a video in which he defended himself and highlighted that what happened was an accident: “I didn’t drink, I didn’t use drugs”, he said. The images were taken at the hospital and released by the “On Off” website (see below).

In the recording, he stressed that he did not want to have caused the victim’s death. “Guys, for God’s sake, I’m the last person who wanted this to happen,” said Krupp, who added: “I didn’t drink, I didn’t do drugs. It was an accident, people!”

In addition to the investigation into the accident, Bruno Krupp also was denounced by four women for rape. According to a report by newspaper “O Globo”two of the women went to the police station to file complaints of sexual abuse against the model on the 10th. Before that, two other cases were already being investigated by the Civil Police.

He also responds to a lawsuit for the crime of embezzlement, whose investigations are also ongoing.

