Dodge Hornet is named after a motorcycle, but it’s an Alfa Romeo that speaks English and has a Compass engine | releases

For Brazilians, Hornet is synonymous with a Honda motorcycle, even if it has been out of line for a few years and without any expectation of being sold again. In the United States, however, there is a new vehicle with that name. O Hornet 2023 is an SUV launched this week by Dodge .

Simply put, the Dodge Hornet it is a Alfa Romeo Tonale with american touches and which uses the same engine as the hybrid Jeep Compass sold in Brazil. This exotic mixture happens because all the brands mentioned belong to the Stellantis group.

In the US, the Hornet is considered a compact SUV and will have an aggressive pricing strategy – below US$ 30 thousand (about R$ 155 thousand). Two versions will be offered.

the first is the GT, equipped with 268 hp 2.0 turbo engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Above it is the R/T, which brings the first plug-in hybrid package to a Dodge. With 285 hp, it combines the 1.3 turbo engine of the Compass 4xe with a 122 hp electric powered by a 15.5 kWh lithium-ion battery.

At the front, the Dodge Hornet has an exclusive hood, grille and bumper — Photo: Disclosure

According to Dodge, the Hornet H/T accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds and the range in electric mode is 48 km. The driving modes are the same as those of the Compass 4xe: hybrid, electric or E-Save, which preserves the battery charge or charges it using the combustion engine.

In the entry option, the performance is a little worse: 6.5 seconds to complete the same test.

And while Dodge says the Hornet has the brand’s DNA, it is impossible not to notice that the SUV is an adaptation of the Alfa Romeo Tonale. With the exception of bumpers, headlights, taillights, grille and hood, the two are practically the same car.

Hornet's lanterns are joined by an illuminated bar — Photo: Disclosure

Inside, the Hornet is also a copy of the Tonale. The steering wheel is identical, with the exception of the logo in the center. The instrument panel is digital and has a 12.3-inch screen. The multimedia center is a little smaller: 10.25″.

The 2023 Dodge Hornet GT can now be ordered at North American dealerships with deliveries scheduled for late 2022. The R/T hybrid version arrives in the second quarter of next year. Production, of course, takes place at the Alfa Romeo factory in Naples (Italy).

Dodge Hornet cabin is also similar to that of Alfa Romeo Tonale — Photo: Disclosure