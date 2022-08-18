Dog diagnosed with monkeypox in France

Reproduction/NIAD 08.13.2022 Color transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus particles (yellow) found inside an infected cell (green), cultured in a laboratory

A dog was infected with monkeypox in France. A study published in the scientific journal “The Lancet” presented the case and reported that the animal likely contracted the disease from its owners, who also tested positive for the virus.

Dog owners are a homosexual couple who do not have a monogamous relationship, that is, they have an open relationship. The animal slept with the owners and began to have skin lesions 12 days after the couple. The symptoms were sores on the abdomen and a thin anal ulceration.

According to the scientists, the four-year-old male animal was actually infected by the owner’s virus. The analysis gave 100% compatibility with the virus from humans.

Besides the dog, only wild animals (rodents and primates) were vectors of transmission of the monkeypox virus and, until then, the virus had not been identified in a domestic animal.

According to the Lancet, the owners have not allowed the dog to have contact with other animals or people since they tested positive for smallpox.

The study concluded that “the kinetics of symptom onset in both patients and subsequently in their dog suggest human-to-dog transmission of monkeypox virus.”

“Our findings should stimulate debate on the need to isolate pets from monkeypox virus positive individuals,” conclude the scientists.