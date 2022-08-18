Dog faces jaguar, takes 30 bites and saves family: “It’s our heroine”

A Labrador retriever was a real hero. Ella protected her family and fought a puma that appeared in her backyard in Cedar Hills, Utah, in the United States.

After Ella became agitated, in a few minutes the jaguar entered the residence. And the little dog was very brave! She put her life on the line for her family. In the fight against the jaguar, the heroine had serious injuries, with more than 30 bites on her body. (watch below)

The little dog had to be rushed to the vet and, fortunately, is now doing well.

the jaguar

When the family managed to get home safely, they found Ella badly bruised.

“We heard the noise and when we opened the back door we found Ella bloodied. There was blood all over the door and all over the courtyard,” Crystal recalled of the shocking scene.

Upon arriving at the vet, luckily, the doctor told Crystal that all the injuries were concentrated in the back, and were not fatal.

“She remained haughty and protective until the end, just to defend us,” thanked the woman.

What the jaguar was doing in the house

According to Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) officials, it is not uncommon to have these jaguars in the Cedar Hills area.

Although they did not find the wild animal that attacked Ella, authorities did find the beast’s footprints in the backyard where the fight took place.

There are also goats in a nearby yard, and it’s possible the cougar was after them.

Ella you were very brave! A real heroine!

With information from KSL News