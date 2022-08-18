Dollar closes higher, but loses strength after the minutes of the US BC | Economy

The dollar closed higher on Wednesday (17), but lost strength during the afternoon after the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the BC of the USA), which brought clues about the direction of the North American interest rate. American.

The US currency rose 0.53%, sold at R$5.1674. Earlierreached R$ 5.2133. See more quotes.

On Tuesday, the dollar closed up 0.95%, at R$5.14. With today’s result, it started to accumulate a 0.13% indentation in the month. In the year, it has devaluation of 7.31% against the real.

What is messing with the markets?

Markets assess the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting, released earlier. The document did not indicate a clear trend among Fed members for a smaller increase of 0.50 percentage points or a third consecutive increase of 0.75 points at the next meeting on September 20 and 21, but a reaffirmation that the behavior of inflation and the economy in general will determine the decision.

Data since the last Fed meeting showed annual consumer inflation eased in July to 8.5% from 9.1% a month earlier, a fact that led most investors to expect a 0.5-point rise in interest next month.

In Europe, the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the second quarter was revised from 0.7% to 0.6% compared to the first 3 months of the year.

Here, attention is focused on the beginning of the electoral campaign and on the first polls of intention to vote.

On the economic agenda, data from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) showed this Wednesday that the General Price Index-10 (IGP-10) dropped 0.69% this month, the first deflation since the end of last year, reflecting the fall in commodity prices and the reduction of ICMS on the electricity and fuel sectors.