Drone footage shows important nearly dry river in China | World

Drone footage on Thursday showed an almost dry bed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze River in southwest China, amid an unprecedented drought across the region.
The rains in the Yangtze basin are about 45% below normal since Julyand high temperatures are likely to persist for at least another week, according to official forecasts.
The severe basin-wide heat wave caused by a larger-than-usual subtropical Western Pacific high lasted more than two months, reducing hydroelectric power supplies and drying large swaths of arable land. The Yangtze River supports about a third of the country’s population.
China warned on Wednesday that the severe dry spell along the Yangtze could last until September as local governments race to maintain power supplies and find fresh water to irrigate crops ahead of the autumn harvest. .
The Chinese government has warned of the increased risk of extreme weather as a result of climate change, and heavy rains continue to affect other parts of the country.
See below other images of the almost dry river:
Children play in the near-dry bed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze in China — Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Foundation of the central pillar of the bridge that crosses the Jialing River is exposed with the drought — Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman dressed as a bride takes a photo shoot on the dry bed of the Jialing River in China — Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anchor chain holding a speedboat is seen on the dry bed of the Jialing River in China — Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Jialing River is reduced to puddles because of the drought that hits the Chongqing region of China — Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter