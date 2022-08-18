Duilio guarantees that Vtor Pereira will stay even with eliminations and plans to renew for 2023

Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves is already focused on the club’s planning for the year 2023 and has full confidence in coach Vítor Pereira, even with the possibility of a setback on Wednesday night. Therefore, the manager’s intention is to renew the coach’s contract.

“There were difficulties at the beginning of Jorge Jesus, Abel Ferreira, Cuca at Atlético-MG. He is a great coach”, said Duilio to the PVC journalist.

It is worth remembering that Vítor Pereira had, last Monday, a meeting with members of Gaviões da Fiel, to align some situations that happened recently – the statement about the bank account, the poor performance of some players, the lack of offensiveness of the team and the recent departure of some athletes.

The Portuguese coach’s contract runs until the end of the Brazilian Championship, in November. As much as Brazilian football is somewhat dynamic in terms of coaching situations, the Corinthian leader’s word guarantees that VP will remain until the end of it, and then there will be conversation about renewal and the proposal to stay in 2023.

“Our intention was already to sign by the end of next year”emphasized the president.

Tonight, the ball rolls at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena. Corinthians has not won for four games, but needs to reverse a 2-0 score against Atlético-GO. Therefore, at the meeting mentioned above, the coach promised total dedication on the part of the technical commission, directors and players in search of a spot in the semifinals.

