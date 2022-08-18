Eduardo Paes says that Eastern Military Command suspended September 7 parades in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

In a series of posts on his Twitter profile this Wednesday (17), the mayor of Rio Eduardo Paes stated that the September 7 parades were suspended by the Eastern Military Command. Initially, the parades were planned, and in the bidding process, to take place on Avenida Presidente Vargas, downtown.
“I was informed by the Military Commander of the East that this year we will not have the traditional military parade at Presidente Vargas nor at Copacabana beach. The Army’s act will take place on a small stretch of Avenida Atlântica, close to Forte de Copacabana, without bleachers or parade. As had already been reported by some media, presentations by the Navy and Air Force at sea and in airspace should take place, without any kind of interference on the lanes of Avenida Atlântica”, published the mayor.
Paes also explained that he should meet with the authorities to better define the details of the acts in Rio de Janeiro.
“Over the next few days we will have meetings with the armed forces to organize details. I repeat: the military parade will not be at Pres. Vargas or Copacabana. This is the request I received from the Brazilian Army”, he wrote in one of the excerpts. (read below).
Eduardo Paes on Twitter: no military parade in Rio on September 7 — Photo: Reproduction
The g1 contacted the City of Rio to confirm the information published by Paes. Earlier, columnist Lauro Jardim, from O Globo, published in his column about the possibility of what the event in Copacabana would be like.
“In addition to demonstrations by the FAB’s Esquadrilha da Fumaça, with their maneuvers and acrobatics in the skies and by Navy warships, the Army will parade with military bands and military motorcycles on Avenida Atlântica. authorities, including the President of the Republic”, wrote the columnist.