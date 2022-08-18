Elba Ramalho tries to censor parody and suffers defeat in court

On June 26, Elba Ramalho got angry during a show he gave at the São João party in Salvador (BA), after much of the audience started shouting “Fora, Bolsonaro”. Elba stopped the presentation.

“No, I don’t want to do politics. This is a show”, he scolded his fans. It immediately became the target not only of criticism (and a few praise), but also a meme and parody.

The legal wrath of the singer from Paraíba was against a short and funny parody on the channel of “Família Passos, Talkey”. Accompanied by guitar, violin and bass drum, the four artists on the channel posted the video “Elba Ramalho e o Desespero”.

It is a parody of “Ai que Saudade de Ocê” and already has almost 170 thousand views:

“Don’t be surprised if one day / the Datapopo invade /

Elba Ramalho’s show/ curse Bozo and leave/

despair is useless / the people have their desire /

in October vote red/ and vote for Petêêêê”.

Elba went to court with the petition for the immediate withdrawal of the parody:

“Notably, the author requests the removal of the video from the platform managed by the defendant, considering it a “parody of threatening, frivolous and offensive content” to her honor, in addition to considering it a violation of her copyright for using her music to carry out the parody” , protested in his court filing.

Received the magistrate’s reply:

“Parody is a form of expression of thought, it is the imitation of literary composition, film, music, any work, which results in a new composition, through which the reference to the original work is identified, which is adapted to a new context, with a version different.”

And Judge Milena recorded more:

“Parody is one of the limitations of copyright, provided for in article 47 of Law 9.610/1998, which provides that paraphrases and parodies that are not true reproductions of the original work or imply discredit are free.

Once these conditions are respected, the authorization of the holder is unnecessary”, decided judge Milena Angélica Drumond Morais Diz, in case 0177556-15.2022.8.19.0001.

The decision does not interrupt Elba’s action, which continues to be processed in the 38th Civil Court of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice.

The column is trying to locate the singer so that she can comment on the court’s decision. If she does, this text will be updated.

Ricardo Feltrin at the twitterFacebook, Instagram and Ooops website