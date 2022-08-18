Electricity tariff is readjusted in Santa Catarina; see how much it should increase

Yadunandan Singh 28 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Electricity tariff is readjusted in Santa Catarina; see how much it should increase 0 Views

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved this Tuesday, 16th, Celesc’s Annual Tariff Adjustment (RTA). The average effect of the adjustment for residential consumers (B1) is 7.66%, which should come into effect next Monday, 22.

According to Aneel, the result of the readjustment was positive, because the readjustment will be lower than inflation for 99.6% of Celesc’s consumers. Among the items that most impacted this process, sector charges, energy acquisition and transport costs stand out.

The agency also claims that some residential consumers may experience a 4.22% reduction in electricity costs. This will depend on technical factors, such as the consumption range.

Measures that impact the tariff

The potential effect is a result of the application of complementary law 194/2022, which sets a ceiling for ICMS rates on electricity bills.

Another measure in this tariff process was that Aneel considered law 14,385/2022, which deals with the transfer of tax credits referring to the withdrawal of ICMS from the PIS/Pasep and Cofins calculation base, where R$ 806 were reversed in favor of consumers million, making it possible to reduce the tariff readjustment by 8.32%.

According to Aneel, the privatization of Eletrobrás also contributed to a 2.41% reduction in Celesc’s tariff readjustment. The mitigation measures of the financial components adopted by the Agency and by Celesc together total an attenuation of 15.41% in the tariff process of the distributor.

Check the average effect of the tariff adjustment:

Low voltage on averageHigh voltage on averageAverage effect for the consumer
8.17%16.81%11.32%

Read too:
– Dragon of Guabiruba: understand why history survives for so many years
– Know the assets of candidates for federal, state and alternate senator in Brusque and region
– MP-SC files an investigation that investigated a practice for married sale and illegal practice of medicine in Brusque
– Correios holds furniture auction in Joinville; check location and date
– Teacher who stored pornographic photos of students is arrested in Blumenau

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Financing for low-polluting means of transport is launched by Banco do Brasil

A line of credit was developed to benefit those who decide to buy means of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved