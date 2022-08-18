Eliminated, Jorginho congratulates Corinthians and Vitor Pereira: “Very nice, different from Abel” | athletic-go

– I have to congratulate Vitor (Pereira) for the great game. We greeted each other there in the field. He’s a very nice guy, unlike Abel. One Portuguese is different from the other. It’s not a question of nationality. My dissatisfaction is with the posture. I spoke specifically about a Portuguese, who is Abel Ferreira. Person’s.

About the duel on the field, Jorginho saw an Atlético-GO that “respected too much” Corinthians and ended up paying a high price. The red-black commander regretted the goal conceded at the end of the first half and the blackout of the defense on the return to the final stage in Itaquera.

– We respect Corinthians too much. We know how difficult it is, but we’ve lowered our lines a lot. Having conceded the goal in the first half was very bad. If it was 0-0 for the second, the pressure would go up to them. Then it really got really difficult. They grew up and pushed us. We only started to play after the fourth goal. We are very sorry to miss an opportunity like this, to reach the semifinals against Corinthians here. But not even the counterattacks we were able to fit.