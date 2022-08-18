eliminated, Melina asks the jurors for a job and receives a surprising response

Disclosure, Melissa Haidar/Band

This Tuesday’s “MasterChef Brasil” (16) It was an exciting and unusual moment. With the elimination of Melina, 29, the cook said goodbye to the reality show Band after presenting a dish that did not please the judges in the test that united Brazilian and Mexican cuisine. Melina let the beans burn and said goodbye to the program, however, before going, he decided to ask the three judges of the station for a job.

Shaken by the result of the competition, which already featured a famous funk singer, she said: “I want a job, because I’m unemployed.” “I want to go to both restaurants, one at a time, if possible. I’m willing to leave everything behind, arrive with the face and the courage to discover what life has in store for me.“, he said in an exclusive interview with the channel.

Moved by the outburst of Malina, who was studying Literature and doing an internship at a school before joining the program, Henrique Fogaça, who was even removed from the traction, and Helena Rizzo made themselves available to the former participant. “MasterChef is the first step of a lot of doors that are going to open. Save this, okay? If you want to work with me, we will soon have a new restaurant”, guaranteed Fogaça.

