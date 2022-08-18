EXCLUSIVE: Alura joins FIAP, enters higher education and will earn almost half a billion

Alura — the online programming class platform — is merging with FIAP, an undergraduate and graduate technology college with three campuses in São Paulo.

The transaction – transformational in allowing Alura to enter the higher education market and doubling its revenue to R$ 420 million this year – is the largest in the history of the company, founded in 2004 by the brothers Paulo and Guilherme Silveira.

Since then, the platform has raised capital with funds such as Crescera and Seek, and has made a few small M&As, including the purchase of PM3 last year.

The move accelerates a plan Alura began designing in the middle of last year, when she applied to the MEC for a college license.

“We always wanted to go into graduation and one of the paths that investors encouraged us was to make a majority acquisition of whoever had the best product and positioning,” Paulo told the Brazil Journal.

“This transaction positions us in the entire life of the technology professional and makes us a player really from lifelong learning.”

FIAP was founded by the Gennari family 20 years ago and was born as a technical school. Today, it has three campuses (Paulista, Vila Olímpia and Vila Mariana) and more than 10,000 students in 16 different degrees — ranging from cybersecurity to artificial intelligence, from information systems to software development.

The university has a price positioning premium, focusing on the top of the pyramid. Even so, it has managed to grow in volume: in the July selection process, it had a 70% increase in the number of enrollments compared to a year earlier.

The sale of FIAP was carried out in a competitive process coordinated by Itaú BBA — and which included the participation of large players strategic, according to the company.

Alura was advised by UBS BB.

Gustavo Gennari, the CEO and founder of FIAP, said that he sees a huge complementarity between the two companies — since FIAP operates in the regulated market, and Alura, with open courses.

One of the two companies’ ideas is to work together to create new distance learning undergraduate courses, which today already account for just under half of FIAP’s students.

“We are going to launch products cobranded bringing together the best of both companies,” said Paulo.

The two companies do not disclose the value or details of the transaction, but Gustavo said that he continues with “a significant portion of the business and as CEO of FIAP, which will be handled independently.”

The transaction comes at a time when the undergraduate technology market is heating up and becoming increasingly competitive.

Insper recently launched its degree in computer science, and last year, André Esteves’ family created Inteli, with the ambition to resemble MIT.

Pedro Arbex