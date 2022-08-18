Executive called negão loses action to Oracle and will pay R$ 5.5 thousand – 08/18/2022

The Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo rejected the request for compensation for moral damage by the technical director of Proz Educação, Juliano Pereira dos Santos, 37, against Oracle do Brasil. Santos accused the company of colluding with the racial offense allegedly committed against him by Matheus Mason Adorno, an executive at Optat Consulting, a company approved by Oracle to implement a financial system for Proz. The episode took place during a videoconference held on October 22, 2021 and sealed the termination of a contract between the parties in the amount of BRL 1 million.

In a decision published this Monday (15), Judge Fabiana Feher Racasens, from the 1st Civil Court of the TJ-SP, dismissed the claim for damages in the amount of BRL 55,000 and ordered the author to pay BRL 5,500. , referring to costs, expenses and legal fees, arbitrated at 10% of the value of the case. There is appeal.

It is verified that it is undisputed that Oracle is not an employer or maintains any direct or subordinate relationship or control over the representative of the Optat third-party company. Thus, it was not an Oracle employee who uttered any insult to the plaintiff and the fact that the defendant Oracle does not exclude the company as its partner does not directly affect the plaintiff’s morale”

Fabiana Feher Racasens, judge of the TJ-SP

Santos told the UOL that will appeal “This has been a lost fight for hundreds of years. But we will die fighting and persisting in this fight because, as Father Júlio Lancellotti said, I would also hate to be on the side of the winners”, he said.

In addition to Oracle, the businessman also sues Matheus Adorno and Optat Consulting for racial slur, which have not yet been tried. Adorno is accused of offending him during a work argument. According to meeting participants heard by the UOLhe said: “not there, nigga. Then you want to fuck me”.

Juliano Santos says that the decision to take the case forward continues to have consequences, especially in the emotional aspect, which he tries to manage with therapy sessions.

I became aware that everything I’ve worked on in life doesn’t matter, my color will always be an exclusion factor. No matter how much I study and how much I dedicate myself, I will always have to deal with it. I live in a state of hypervigilance, I find myself thinking about things I had never thought of, looking for the receipt for purchases inside the bags when I leave the supermarket, thinking that at any time a security guard could show up to ask for the receipt”

Juliano Pereira dos Santos, technical director of Proz

Thiago Thobias, the businessman’s lawyer, questions the arguments used by Oracle’s defense. The multinational declared in court that “immediately after what happened, it made itself available to Mr. Juliano to hear him, expressed its solidarity and offered support at its disposal”. “The concern for the individual is being zero. Nobody called, nobody sought an agreement to pay for Juliano’s medicine and therapy”.

Searched for by the UOL, Oracle says it will not comment on the matter. In its statement to Justice, signed by the law firm Tozzini Freire, the company discards any omission and states that all measures were taken, both in relation to the complainant, with whom it had five meetings, and to the accused.

“On March 25, 2022, Oracle made it known that Optat would cease to be a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork, noting that the parties were conducting “negotiations on the form and date of termination of the business relationship”, the company alleges in the records of the process.

According to Thobias, this is the main reason that took his client to court: when he filed the lawsuit, at the end of June, Oracle still kept Optat as one of its partners on its official website. At the time, the report found on the multinational’s website that the link was still maintained.

In the answer filed on July 18, the company gave the following justification: “It should be noted that, at no time, Oracle stated that the partnership agreement with Optat would be terminated immediately, but rather that it was in negotiations on the form and term of termination of the relationship”.

Now, however, Optat no longer appears as a partner on Oracle’s official website. None of the companies wanted to comment on the matter. “For us this is a victory, but we are not sure if this partnership was actually discontinued and for what reason. Oracle needs to speak up”, concluded Thobias.