Exercise can slow your biological aging; See what you know – 18/08/2022

Always reinforce how important the practice of physical exercise is, as it helps in improving mood, self -confidence, prevention of cognitive decline, relief of signs of anxiety, improved memory and cognition, as well as control of body composition and improved disease.

If all these benefits were not enough, researchers began to do more studies by associating practice and how they work in longevity, keeping us more biologically “young people”.

As we know, there is already a relationship between chronological age and which they called “fitness age” – designed by researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. They studied people who performed physical activities and their relationship with well-being for years and years.

This age is mainly determined by its VO2Máx (maximum oxygen consumption), which is a measure of your body’s ability to absorb and use oxygen, with as one objective to indicate its current cardiovascular resistance.

This measure can also be used to compare your fitness with that of other people of the same age. If your VO2Máx is below average for your age group, then your fitness age is “older” than your chronological age. That is, a 50 -year -old man, for example, may have a fitness age between 30 and 75 years, according to his VO2Máx.

For this reason, Norwegian scientists have tried, for several years, to develop a simple method to estimate VO2Máx. They recruited nearly 5,000 volunteers aged 20 to 90, measured their aerobic capacity with an exercise test and checked a variety of health parameters, including waist circumference, heart rate and exercise routine. With this data, connected to an algorithm, they got an approach to the VO2Máx result, cheaper and optimizing the process.

In the study, which was published in Medicine & Science in Sports & ExerciseScientists turned to a large number of data on more than 55,000 Norwegian adults who had completed extensive health questionnaires since the 1980s.

Scientists used volunteer responses to estimate VO2Máx and each person’s fitness age. The study found that significantly higher fitness -age people – with about 85% of Vo2máx for the average age – had a higher risk of dying prematurely than those whose fitness age was the same or younger than the real age.

According to the study authors, the results suggest that fitness age can predict a person’s risk of sudden death, diseases caused by overweight, with consequent high levels of cholesterol or blood pressure and smoking.

Researchers have now found that a way to measure aging is through DNA. And how does this happen?

Simply put, at the tips of your chromosomes are the so -called telomeres – which are like “protective caps” of genetic material, preventing wear and maintaining the structural stability of the chromosome. As we get older, they tend to shorten (so they are one of the most important factors of aging).

For you to get an idea, young people have a certain 8 to 10,000 nucleotides – chromosomes building boccons – in length compared to older people who are about 5,000 nucleotides in length.

But what do I do to keep my DNA more “young”?

One study showed how exercise can slow biological aging within 10 years. The researchers compared the length of telomeres with exercise habits in more than 1,200 pairs of identical twins – mostly women, analyzing the impact of exercise on the length of telomeres on the white blood cells of the twins.

The study found that longer telomeres were positively associated with more recreational exercises. This discovery remained after the researchers analyzed age, gender, body mass index, smoking and physical activity at work.

The telomeres of the most active individuals were 200 nucleotides longer than those of the least active individuals. In identical twins that did not exercise in the same amount-a twin trained more often than the other-it was concluded that the telomers of the most active twins were about 88 nucleotides longer than those of their less active brothers or sisters , but genetically identical.

In research with twins, people who were vigorously exercised at least three hours a week had longer telomeres and were 10 years “younger” (as measured by their telomeres) than people who did not exercise regularly. This remained after taking into account other factors such as smoking, age, weight and level of activity at work.

However, there is evidence in other research that very vigorous activities may not be so beneficial, at least in men. Another survey that tracked entrepreneurs (only men) for almost three decades found that the moderately exercised group had longer telomeres than those who exercised vigorously – some that were some that were competitive athletes – and those who did not exercise any exercise.

Thus, more research is needed to determine how much and what type of exercise promotes changes in telomeres, as well as whether men and women would have different recommendations.

While research on telomeres length is a relatively new field, researchers believe that shortened telomeres can increase the risk of age -related diseases such as high blood pressure, mental difficulties, cancer and more.

This is because, as telomeres are shortened, your DNA has less “protection” and therefore any damage you receive is more likely to affect cellular functioning. This reinforces the hypothesis that exercise helps reduce free radical damage, allowing your body to invest your resources in maintaining health rather than repairing damage.

Determining how exercise can keep your DNA “young” represents a huge new step in understanding how lifestyle can play a role in aging. Anyway, exercise helps you live healthier.

You should exercise not only for your DNA, but also to feel good and experience all the benefits of exercise.

