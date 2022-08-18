‘Face and Courage’: Andrea surprises Pat with pregnancy news | come around

2 of 3 In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Andrea (Maria Eduarda de Carvalho) is uncomfortable with Pat’s (Paolla Oliveira) omnipresence in everything that concerns Moa (Marcelo Serrado) — Photo: TV Globo

In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Andrea (Maria Eduarda de Carvalho) is uncomfortable with the omnipresence of Pat (Paolla Oliveira) in everything that concerns Moa (Marcelo Serrado) — Photo: TV Globo