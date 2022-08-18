‘Face and Courage’: Andrea surprises Pat with pregnancy news | come around

The news is given by the actress herself, who, even though she doesn’t speak, is suspicious of her boyfriend’s proximity to the stuntwoman.
In 'Cara e Coragem', Andrea (Maria Eduarda de Carvalho) is uncomfortable with the omnipresence of Pat (Paolla Oliveira) in everything that concerns Moa (Marcelo Serrado)
During the hearing of the custody process of Chiquinho (Guilherme Tavares), Andrea is uncomfortable with the fact that Pat is always present and asks how long she and Moa have known each other.
Pat confirms that they’ve been friends for years, but doesn’t extend the conversation to avoid further unease. She starts talking about her anxiety about the outcome of the hearing. Behold, Andrea drops the pearl:
“I’m waiting for the result of the hearing to come out today to give Moa news! The family will grow!”
In 'Cara e Coragem', Pat (Paolla Oliveira) reacts badly to the news of Andrea's (Maria Eduarda de Carvalho) pregnancy
And Pat, in love with Moa, takes that bucket of ice water…
The scenes will air in this Thursday’s chapter, 8/18, of Cara e Coragem.
18 Aug
Thursday
Anita argues with Jonathan and ends the relationship. Moa gets angry when Armandinho is called as a witness for Rebeca. Pat asks to talk to Danilo. Andrea is annoyed by Pat’s presence on the forum. Hugo takes an interest in Enzo. Renan intimidates Isis to trick Lou. Moa remains with Chiquinho’s custody and celebrates with Pat, Andréa and Milton. Martha questions why Jonathan wants to keep Leonardo away from research advances. Regina blackmails Leonardo into going ahead with the wedding plans. Dalva finds Anita at Ítalo’s house. Pat confirms to Danilo that he has the formula.
