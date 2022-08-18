Face and courage: Moa doesn’t shut up, exposes the truth about Danilo and vents to Rebeca: “Ambitious and betrayed”

The next chapters of face and courage promise many emotions to viewers. In scenes that will air in the next few days, Moacyr (Marcelo Serrado) will not shut up and will tell everything he knows about Danilo (Ricardo Pereira) to Rebeca (Mariana Santos).

Everything will happen when the blonde goes to visit her son and Moa will realize that her ex-wife is downcast. Rebeca decides to reveal that her husband, Danilo, is changing his behavior, claiming that he is very worried and interrupts phone conversations when she gets close.

“Your husband has been messing with dangerous people and doing criminal things for a while now”says Moa. “You’re wrong! Danilo is not like that”replies the blonde. “Always ambitious! Ambitious and betrayed! And now he’s a thief”fires Chiquinho’s father (Guilherme Tavares).

During the chat, the former couple will exchange glances and Moa says: “You may not think so, a while ago, I would have found this feeling strange myself. But you are the mother of my child. I don’t want anything to happen to you.”. Excited, Rebeca will respond: “Wow! How long have I not seen that? That look without regret. Without a defensive beam. That clear, clean look, looking at me”.