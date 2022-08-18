Famous for having 08 women, model reveals how much she spends at the supermarket

The model, famous for being married to eight women, Arthur Urso, went viral again after sharing how his monthly expenses are with his family, in the house where they live, in João Pessoa (PB).

According to the blogger, to live well for ten days at the “Mansão do Amor Livre”, it is necessary to buy R$ 11 thousand in food and personal hygiene products for him and the women.

“I filled five or six carts to the brim. I have to buy in bulk, at wholesalers, because we consume a lot of things and that makes it a little more affordable”, explained Arthur.

The model is the only provider of the house’s finances and claims that it will be necessary to return to the market soon: “This I bought ten days ago and is already running out”.

According to the famous, this purchase of R$ 11 thousand was the first he made after moving to the new mansion and the feat was a source of great pride. “It’s to save this moment,” he said.

Preconception

Arthur says he has been dealing with prejudice for a long time, due to people not understanding very well the solid relationship he built with his eight wives.

However, in the last few weeks they had a big scare, after receiving a nasty graffiti on the wall of their new residence.

“Family of the demon. They are not welcome. Go away”, was what they recorded on the walls and left the model very insecure and tense.

“No one knew that my women were already living here. It was scary for them, who never had to go through this. It’s a cause for concern and I’ve already beefed up their security, with the electronics and also hiring private security,” she explained.